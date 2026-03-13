James Talarico Says He'd Be 'Honored' To Have Jasmine Crockett Campaign For Him In The Texas Senate Race: 'Always Puts The Cause First'

State Rep. James Talarico said he would be "honored" to have Rep. Jasmine Crockett campaign for him in the Texas race for U.S. Senate, where he will face the winner of the runoff between Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Speaking on MS Now, Talarico sent a message to supporters of Crockett who didn't vote for him in the primary. "It's on me as their nominee to earn their trust and support," he said.

"I want every single one of her supporters to feel welcomed in, represented by and proud of this campaign because I really believe that together we can do something extraordinary. We can end 30 years of one party rule in Texas and transform American politics," Talarico added.

Psaki: Would you like Rep. Crockett to campaign with you over the coming months?



Talarico: The congresswoman is a fierce campaigner, so I would be honored to have her campaigning with me and for the whole ticket. And I know that she's expressed interest in doing that.. She… pic.twitter.com/gxd09Y14cy — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2026

Asked about whether he sought Crockett's support in the campaign, Talarico said: "The congresswoman is a fierce campaigner, so I would be honored to have her campaigning with me and for the whole ticket. And I know that she's expressed interest in doing that," he said.

"She cares far more about the cause of winning Texas and serving working people than she does about herself. She always puts the cause first. And and I'm very grateful for that," he added.

Talarico is currently beating both Paxton and Cornyn in hypothetical matchups in the U.S. Senate race, according to a poll from this week.

Conducted by Public Policy Polling, it showed the Democratic candidate beating Paxton by 2 percentage points (47%-45%) and Cornyn by 1 (44%-43%), although there is a larger amount of people who are not sure who they would support in the latter race.

The survey was conducted between March 4 and 5 and were 30% Democrat, 41% Republican and 30% independent, Yahoo News noted.

Talarico has taken aim at both candidates, saying last week that they are "extraordinarily weak." Speaking to Politico after beating Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary, Talarico voiced confidence about his chances of winning the general race.

"Paxton and Cornyn, they're different. Paxton was guilty of illegal corruption. That's why my colleagues and I impeached him in the Texas House. But Cornyn is guilty of legalized corruption. He was the deciding vote on the Big, Ugly, Bill which kicked millions of Texas off their health care, took food out of the mouths of hungry Texas kids all to give tax breaks to his donors," he claimed.

Paxton seems to currently have the upper hand ahead of the Republican runoff. A new survey conducted by Texas Public Opinion Research (TPOR), shows Paxton gathering 49% of the support, compared to Cornyn's 41%. The remaining respondents remain undecided.

Originally published on Latin Times