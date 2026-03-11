Apple Will Retain Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims New Rumor

For months, leaks hinted that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max would introduce a smaller Dynamic Island powered by an advanced under-display Face ID system.

However, a new report suggests that this highly anticipated design change may not be included in this year's models after all.

Dynamic Island Might Stay the Same

According to Chinese tech tipster Digital Chat Station, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to remain unchanged from the design used on the iPhone 17 Pro models. Instead of introducing under-display Face ID this year, Apple may push the technology to a future iPhone generation.

While the leaker did not specify the reason behind the delay, analysts believe cost could be a major factor. Implementing under-display Face ID would require new display technology and additional production complexity, potentially increasing the device's retail price. By postponing the feature, the Cupertino giant may keep pricing closer to current models.

Familiar Display and Design

Reports also indicate that the screen size and overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro series will remain largely similar to the current generation. The Dynamic Island is still expected to house Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera, maintaining the same display layout users already recognize.

Key Hardware Upgrades Still Expected

Even if the exterior remains familiar, the next-generation Pro models could bring significant internal upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is rumored to feature the A20 Pro chip, built using a 2nm manufacturing process for improved performance and efficiency.

According to GSM Arena, other rumored enhancements include a variable-aperture camera system for improved photography, a larger battery, possibly exceeding 5,000 mAh in the Pro Max model, and efficiency improvements tied to the new chip architecture

More announcements are expected to arrive as we approach the usual September launch for the next-gen iPhone models.

