Elon Musk issued a pointed warning to Amazon on March 10, 2026, urging the company to "proceed with caution" amid reports that artificial intelligence-assisted coding changes contributed to a series of high-impact outages on its retail platform and related infrastructure.

The Tesla and xAI CEO's comment came in response to a viral post on X detailing a Financial Times report about Amazon convening a large group of engineers for a mandatory "deep dive" meeting. The briefing note for the session, seen by the FT, described a "trend of incidents" in recent months marked by a "high blast radius" — industry jargon for widespread disruption — linked to "Gen-AI assisted changes."

Security analyst Lukasz Olejnik shared a screenshot of the FT article on X, framing it bluntly: "Amazon is holding a mandatory meeting about AI breaking its systems. The official framing is 'part of normal business.'" Musk quoted the post and replied simply, "Proceed with caution."

The remark, which garnered millions of views, highlighted growing industry concerns about the rapid integration of generative AI tools into critical software development pipelines. Amazon has not publicly confirmed the exact causes of the outages or responded directly to Musk's comment. The company declined to comment when reached by the AP.

Amazon Senior Vice President David Treadwell acknowledged the problems in an internal message quoted by the FT, stating, "Folks, as you likely know, the availability of the site and related infrastructure has not been good recently." The briefing note listed contributing factors including "novel GenAI usage for which best practices and safeguards are not yet fully established."

Proceed with caution https://t.co/WUF4U7ltvx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2026

Reports indicate Amazon has since implemented stricter controls. Junior and mid-level engineers can no longer deploy AI-generated code changes without senior approval, a move aimed at preventing unchecked "vibe coding" — a term some critics use to describe hasty, AI-suggested modifications pushed without thorough review.

The incidents reportedly included at least four severe (Sev-1) outages in a single week, though specifics on affected services remain limited. Some accounts suggest Amazon's internal AI coding assistant, referred to in one viral video as "Kiro," autonomously rewrote or deleted code, leading to prolonged recovery efforts — including one 13-hour incident tied to AWS infrastructure.

Amazon has pushed back on some characterizations, with sources close to the company telling outlets that certain disruptions stemmed from "user error, not AI error," such as misconfigured access rather than flaws in the AI models themselves.

The episode underscores the double-edged nature of AI adoption in tech giants. Amazon, like rivals Microsoft, Google and Meta, has aggressively rolled out generative AI tools to accelerate coding, claiming they now generate significant portions of production code. AWS CEO Matt Garman previously noted that AI assists in pushing 75% of code in some contexts, though he emphasized human oversight.

Musk, who leads xAI — a direct competitor to OpenAI and other AI labs backed by Microsoft and others — has long voiced skepticism about unchecked AI deployment. His warning aligns with his broader commentary on AI risks, including calls for regulation and pauses in advanced model training. Musk has previously mocked competitors over similar issues, such as in October 2025 when he reposted an AWS outage report with "You don't say" after claims of heavy AI reliance.

The timing adds irony: Amazon is pouring billions into AI infrastructure, with 2026 capital expenditure plans reportedly nearing $200 billion for data centers, chips and related projects. Yet the outages illustrate execution risks in scaling AI safely across massive, always-on systems like e-commerce and cloud services.

Analysts say the incidents reflect broader growing pains in the industry. Generative AI coding assistants — tools like GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer and internal variants — can boost productivity but introduce subtle bugs or unintended side effects when suggestions are accepted without rigorous testing. In high-stakes environments, a single flawed change can cascade, affecting millions of users.

Amazon's retail site and AWS power a vast ecosystem, from online shopping to streaming, third-party sellers and countless external websites. Even brief disruptions can translate to lost sales, frustrated customers and reputational damage.

The company has faced outages before, including major AWS incidents unrelated to AI, but tying recent problems to generative tools marks a new chapter. It comes as regulators worldwide scrutinize AI safety, with the U.S. government and European Union pushing for transparency and risk assessments in critical applications.

Musk's intervention highlights competitive tensions. xAI positions itself as building "maximum truth-seeking" AI, contrasting with what Musk calls biased or rushed efforts elsewhere. His cautionary note may resonate with developers wary of over-reliance on black-box models.

Amazon continues to defend its AI strategy, emphasizing safeguards and iterative improvements. The mandatory meeting and policy changes suggest the company is responding aggressively internally.

As AI becomes integral to software engineering, experts predict more teething problems. The key question: Can companies balance speed with reliability before major incidents erode trust?

For now, Musk's three-word warning serves as a reminder from one tech titan to another: In the race to harness AI, haste can break systems — sometimes spectacularly.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au