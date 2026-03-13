Hegseth Orders War College Review as Pentagon's Higher Education Purge Turns Inward

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday night the formation of a new task force to conduct a sweeping review of the United States' war colleges — the Pentagon's own graduate-level institutions — signaling that his months-long campaign to reshape military education is no longer aimed solely at civilian universities.

The task force, announced in a video posted to social platform X, will have 90 days to produce a report identifying any deficiencies and ensuring that war colleges are focused on what Hegseth described as "core national security issues." The move comes weeks after Hegseth banned military attendance at more than a dozen elite civilian universities and severed all Pentagon ties with Harvard — and it suggests that the administration's reorientation of military education is entering a new, more internal phase.

What War Colleges Are — and Why They Matter

War colleges provide professional military education to high-ranking officers, Pentagon civilians, and international partners. Their curricula focus on joint operations, national security strategy, and the theory and practice of warfare at the senior level. Graduates of institutions like the Army War College, the Naval War College, the Air War College, and the National War College populate the most senior ranks of the American military — combatant commanders, service chiefs, and the officers who advise the president and Joint Chiefs.

"We want military leaders who are critical thinkers that have studied the principles on which our founding fathers established this republic, and that are educated and prepared to win wars," Hegseth said in the video. The task force, he added, would ensure meritocracy and high standards are at the forefront of the war college system and make sure that "what we've seen in our civilian institutions never surface in our military education institutions."

A Campaign That Has Been Building for Months

Thursday's announcement is the latest escalation in Hegseth's restructuring of the Pentagon's relationship with higher education — a campaign that began quietly and accelerated rapidly through early 2026.

On February 6, Hegseth announced the Pentagon was severing all graduate-level professional military education programs, fellowships, and certificates with Harvard University, effective with the 2026-27 academic year. Describing Harvard as "one of the red-hot centers of hate-America activism," he said the university no longer served the mission of developing effective military leaders.

On February 27, he escalated further, announcing what he called "the complete and immediate cancellation of all Department of War attendance" at Princeton, Columbia, MIT, Brown, Yale, and others beginning in 2026-27. Hegseth — who himself attended Princeton and Harvard — accused those institutions of being "breeding grounds of toxic indoctrination" that had "gorged themselves on a trust fund of American taxpayer dollars, only to become factories of anti-American resentment."

A February 27 Pentagon memo, obtained and published by the Defense Department, directed the Army, Navy, and Air Force to evaluate all existing graduate programs at Ivy League universities and "any other universities that similarly diminish critical thinking and have significant adversary involvement." An internal Army email that subsequently surfaced identified 33 universities as carrying "moderate" to "high" risk for military education programs — with service members advised to prepare a "backup plan."

Winners and Losers in the Realignment

As elite universities have been pushed out, the Pentagon has begun signaling which institutions it views as suitable replacements. Liberty University, the evangelical Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, issued a statement expressing gratitude for Hegseth's leadership. Hillsdale College — a conservative institution in Michigan separately partnering with the White House on the nation's 250th anniversary — was also on the list. Flagship public universities including the University of Michigan and the University of North Carolina, both of which have rolled back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, were also named as preferred alternatives.

An AP analysis of 2024 Pentagon Tuition Assistance data offers important context: approximately 350 service members used the benefit to attend Harvard, Johns Hopkins, George Washington, and the other schools targeted by Hegseth's cuts. By contrast, more than 50,000 studied at the American Public University System — a for-profit online education company with a graduation rate of just 22%. More than a third of Tuition Assistance recipients attended for-profit colleges, surpassing those at any type of private nonprofit institution.

The Strategic Argument Hegseth Is Missing

Some of the most pointed criticism of Hegseth's approach has come not from liberal critics but from within the defense community itself.

As Military.com's opinion section argued, the Pentagon does operate exceptional institutions — including the Naval Postgraduate School, Air University, and the Army War College — but "they cannot replicate every cutting-edge AI laboratory, every advanced semiconductor research program, every global economic modeling center or every specialized regional institute." Civilian universities often sit at the leading edge of research ecosystems the military critically needs access to. Sending officers to those institutions, the argument goes, is a strategic decision about capability — not a concession to culture.

A CNN source familiar with Hegseth's guidance said the policy creates "extensive uncertainty" about top law programs, medical programs, and nuclear engineering programs — specialties the military has historically filled through civilian university pipelines. "The overall concern is that we want military officers and non-commissioned officers to have the ability to critically think and challenge ideas," the source said, "and some of these institutions are great places to do that whether you agree with liberal or conservative thought or not."

What Comes Next

With the 90-day task force now in motion, a report on the war colleges' effectiveness is expected by mid-June. Whether that review results in structural changes to the Army War College, Naval War College, or other institutions — or produces a largely clean bill of health — will reveal the depth and seriousness of Hegseth's scrutiny of the Pentagon's own educational infrastructure.

In the meantime, the Harvard Kennedy School has set up contingency arrangements for admitted service members, offering extended four-year deferrals and connecting affected applicants to partner institutions including the University of Chicago Harris School, Tufts University's Fletcher School, and the University of Michigan's Ford School.

For students — particularly those in ROTC programs, service academies, or considering military service — the landscape of what graduate education looks like after a military career is shifting faster than at any point in a generation. Whether the shift ultimately produces stronger military leaders or simply narrower ones is a question that the next several years will answer.

Originally published on University Herald