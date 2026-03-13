Sports

Dwight Howard Retires Amid Divorce Drama, Ending NBA Career After 18 Seasons

D12 will have to focus now on the divorce talks with his wife.

By

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has officially announced his retirement, closing the chapter on a career that lasted for 18 seasons. It could have been a celebration for a retiring player, but this one hits differently.

The announcement comes amid a highly publicized domestic dispute and divorce, which have drawn media attention away from his on-court achievements.

Howard's Unforgettable Big Man Era

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - Dwight Howard (#39) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Rudy Gobert (#27) of the Utah Jazz during a the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 31, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, enjoyed an impressive career marked by eight All-Star selections and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was a dominant presence in the paint for the Orlando Magic, helping lead the team to the 2009 NBA Finals, and later contributed as a veteran role player for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 championship team.

According to Hoops Rumors, his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025 confirmed his enduring impact on the sport. Howard's power, athleticism, and mobility allowed him to dominate both offensively and defensively, setting a standard for modern big men.

Hall of Fame Honors Overshadowed by Personal Struggles

While his Hall of Fame induction was expected to spotlight his career-defining performances, elite rebounding, rim protection, and dominance on the court, recent media coverage has focused on his personal life.

Divorce filings with Amber Howard (Amy Luciani), 911 call recordings, and public allegations have overshadowed the narrative of his retirement. It affected his sweet farewell to professional basketball, as some fans think that he doesn't deserve such treatment from his wife.

Speaking of 911 calls, Luciani said that Dwight did some unexpected things every time they fight.

"Anytime he [Dwight Howard] gets upset with me, I come home, the gate's locked...He just did it again. We had an argument. He lost custody of his daughter last night with CPS. He took it out on me, and he went all ballistic."

Looking ahead, Howard will likely focus on resolving his personal matters, leaving the basketball world to remember a career that withstood scrutiny, criticism, and evolving expectations.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Dwight howard
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Sparks Political Shakeup With Launch of America Party

Elon Musk Warns Amazon to 'Proceed With Caution' After Reports of AI-Fueled Outages Disrupt E-Commerce Giant

iPhone
Apple Will Retain Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims New Rumor
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home
Ndiaga Diagne
Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran
MacBook Pro
Apple M6 MacBook Pro Leaks: New Features Reportedly Coming Later This Year
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice