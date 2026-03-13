NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals' Josh Sweat Trade Request Sparks Bidding War Between Packers, Eagles

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has reportedly requested a trade, stirring immediate interest from the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, according to a recent report.

Sweat is affected by the firing of his former head coach, Jonathan Gannon, whom he had followed from Philadelphia to Arizona. For Sweat, things are not falling into place for the organization he once loved.

Premium Edge Rusher Available

Sweat wants to get out of the soon as soon as possible after he reportedly demanded to be traded out of Arizona, Easton Butler of Packer Report wrote.

Sweat is coming off a stellar 2025 season in which he recorded 12 sacks, marking his second career double-digit campaign. Entering the second year of his $76 million contract, Sweat carries a $12.7 million cap hit for 2026.

Sweat is known for his pass-rushing prowess and veteran experience, making him a high-value target for teams seeking to strengthen their defensive front.

Eagles and Packers Express Interest

According to Sporting News, the Philadelphia Eagles know Sweat well from his first seven NFL seasons and could see him as a critical replacement after Jaelan Phillips' departure in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers face an edge-rushing gap following the trade of Rashan Gary to Dallas and lingering questions about Micah Parsons' readiness for the season.

Both teams possess draft capital, second, and third-round picks, which could facilitate a trade, making a deal plausible in the coming weeks.

Potential Compensation for the Cardinals

With multiple suitors, Arizona could secure Day 2 draft picks in exchange for Sweat. Philadelphia holds two third-round selections, including one from the New York Jets, while Green Bay can leverage its own draft assets.

Given Sweat's consistent production and leadership, a trade offers the Cardinals a chance to convert a top edge talent into valuable picks for future roster building.

Sweat Looks Forward to a New Team

If a trade materializes, Josh Sweat would provide an immediate upgrade at the edge for either contender, offering proven pass-rushing ability and veteran savvy. For him, the coaching matters, and it has come to the point that he wants to explore new grounds to further improve.

