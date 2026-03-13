Mondo Duplantis Smashes Pole Vault World Record Again, Clears 6.31m in Uppsala

Swedish athlete Mondo Duplantis continues to dominate the pole vault scene after setting a new world record of 6.31 metres at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting in Uppsala on Thursday.

The Olympic and world champion surpassed his previous mark by one centimeter. Duplantis opened the competition at 5.65m, smoothly progressed through 5.90m and 6.08m, and cleared the historic height with flawless execution.

Flawless Performance and Record-Breaking Consistency

Unlike most track and field disciplines, pole vault has a single world record for indoor and outdoor performances, amplifying the significance of Duplantis' achievement.

Since setting his first world record in 2020, he has now broken the mark 15 times, according to Reuters. His consistency in breaking records was unbelievable since no athlete has ever done that before.

The 26-year-old is not only athletic, but his power, timing, and precision are a rare gem in the field. This makes him a once-in-a-generation athlete for the next-gen decade.

International Competitors Push the Field

Norway's Sondre Guttormsen claimed second place by clearing 6.00m, marking his second successful six-metre vault this season. American vaulters Zachery Bradford and Sam Kendricks, along with Australia's Kurtis Marschall, all cleared 5.90m, highlighting the growing competitiveness on the international stage.

Despite these strong performances, none could match the technical precision or dominance of Duplantis. According to some fans, it's not a competition since no one was close to what Duplantis did during that day.

"I always wonder whether he'll ever jump the highest he possibly can before it's too late, or if he'll continue to push it one increment at a time and end up on the back-end of his career before he ever hits his true max height," one fan said on Reddit. "Duplantis TLDR: He could've made the current WR a long time ago, but he gets a payout every time he breaks it, so he's been breaking the record by 1cm multiple times a year for a long time," another one joked.

Duplantis' Lasting Legacy in Track and Field

Mondo Duplantis continues to show us that the limits of pole vaulting are only in our heads. He is considered a superhuman by many fans due to his unmatched streak of record-breaking performances.

At each record that he broke, he pushed the boundaries of human performance to the extreme. Some fans believe that pole vaulting should be changed to Mondo vaulting. That's how good he is when he's in the zone. He's unstoppable and is in a league of his own.

