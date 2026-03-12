Entertainment Travel

Lufthansa Pilots Stage Two-Day Strike, Hundreds of Flights in Europe Affected

Lufthansa pilots are walking out.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa pilots are staging a two-day strike from March 12 to 13, and it has massively affected the travel plans of thousands of passengers in Europe.

In response, the airline has published a special flight schedule. However, even the company has admitted that flight cancellations cannot be avoided.

Lufthansa Pilots Go on Strike

According to a notice shared by Lufthansa itself, the strike has been organized by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). Per the company, the announcement was done on short notice.

news.com.au notes that the dispute between the company and the pilots' union is due to disputes regarding pay and pension.

As mentioned, Lufthansa has a special flight schedule for the affected days.

"More than 50 percent of the originally planned flight program can be offered on Thursday and Friday," the company said in a statement. "For long-haul connections, the proportion is as high as 60 percent."

"In addition, numerous flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich will be taken over by other airlines of the Lufthansa Group and by partner airlines," the statement added. "Larger aircraft will also be used on the strike days to accommodate more passengers."

What to Do for Flight Cancellations

Despite Lufthansa's best efforts, it cannot be avoided that certain flights will have to be cancelled.

According to the airline, those affected by a flight cancellation can either rebook once free of charge or have their ticket refunded.

Those flying on a domestic German Lufthansa flight have the option to exchange their flight ticket for a Deutsche Bahn ticket free of charge.

Guidelines on what to do for affected passengers can be found on the Lufthansa website.

Originally published on Travelers Today

