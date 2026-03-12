Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Suggests Some Information About 'Master Kit Edition'

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra is turning heads as leaks reveal impressive camera hardware and a premium "Master Kit" edition. According to recent reports, Oppo may launch the flagship later this month, marking the first time an Ultra device from the Find X series reaches global markets.

Tech insiders suggest the new smartphone will push the boundaries of mobile photography while introducing exclusive design options and premium accessories for enthusiasts.

Master Kit Version with 1TB Storage

Based on a Weibo Post by prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, one of the most intriguing details involves the rumored "Master Kit version" of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. This top-tier configuration is expected to include 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage.

In addition to upgraded specifications, the Master Kit edition will reportedly feature a distinctive design and an advanced teleconverter accessory. Early leaks of the teleconverter kit indicate that Oppo may be targeting professional photographers who want DSLR-like zoom capabilities directly from a smartphone.

Powerful 200MP Quad Camera System

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra could deliver one of the most advanced camera setups ever seen on a smartphone. GSM Arena reports that the device might feature a quad-camera system led by a massive 200MP main sensor.

The primary camera is rumored to use Sony's Lytia 901 sensor, first introduced in late 2025. This large 1/1.12-inch sensor is expected to provide improved light capture, sharper details, and superior low-light photography.

Alongside the main camera, the phone may include a powerful 200MP periscope telephoto lens equipped with OmniVision's OV52A sensor. This setup could significantly enhance long-range zoom performance.

Advanced Zoom and Display Features

The camera array reportedly continues with a 50MP 10x telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Both sensors are expected to use Samsung's JN5 technology, ensuring consistent image quality across multiple focal lengths.

Beyond photography, the Find X9 Ultra is rumored to feature a large 6.82-inch display with crisp 2K resolution. Selfie lovers may also appreciate the rumored 50MP front camera designed for high-resolution photos and video calls.

When it comes to powerful phones, Apple and Samsung are often the first to come to mind, but discussing impressive cameras is a different aspect of comparison. Oppo's next flagship could be the gamechanger in this area if the leaks are accurate.

We might get a quite similar Professional Imaging Kit for Honor Magic8 Pro.

Originally published on Tech Times