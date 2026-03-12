Tech

Meta Tests Instagram Clickable Links on Caption for Verified Users, But There's a Catch

There won't be any need to put "link in bio" for some people.

Instagram

Meta is now testing a way on Instagram to share clickable links right on a post's caption, which is available for subscribers of the platform's verification program.

Meta Tests Instagram Links on Captions for Verified Users

Andrea Valeria, also known as @itstravelod, shared a new post on Threads detailing her latest discovery of a new Instagram feature that allows users to add clickable links to their posts' captions.

Through the feature, users have the chance to choose which word gets the hyperlink to better highlight their messaging to followers and fans.

According to Meta (via Engadget), the company is indeed testing this feature on Instagram, and this widens the channels where users may add hyperlinks on the platform.

Meta further confirmed that this feature is limited to Meta Verified subscribers, particularly for those who have the blue checkmark verification.

Before this, users could only share links on Instagram via Reels, Stories, and profiles.

Instagram Clickable Links on Captions Have a Catch

The new Instagram feature opens up massive opportunities for content creators, influencers, and businesses to share direct links on their captions, but there is a catch.

According to Valeria, after adding the clickable links to her Instagram post, she got a message from the platform that eligible users may only use the new feature 10 times a month.

Meta did not comment regarding the limits to the feature. The company also did not share how many Verified users are part of the latest test and if it will be available to more subscribers in the future.

