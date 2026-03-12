Anthropic's Claude Can Now Whip Up Charts, Interactive Visuals for Step-by-Step Tutorials

Anthropic added a new feature to Claude that gives the chatbot the capability to create interactive visuals directly in the chat, featuring elements such as charts, diagrams, and more.

This latest tool focuses on giving users interactive visuals regarding different topics they ask for help with.

Anthropic Claude Can Now Create Charts, Visuals

Anthropic announced the latest feature now available on Claude, and it offers a new way to help users visualize explanations or answers that the chatbot would normally explain.

Instead of getting lines or paragraphs of text content explaining an answer or information, Claude will now whip up interactive charts, diagrams, and many other forms of visualizations.

According to Anthropic, the team previously previewed this tool last fall, calling it "Imagine with Claude," and now, they are bringing this feature to the beta testing phase for more users to explore.

The visuals that Claude creates are interactive, and users may click on some parts of the chatbot's generated content and see more information on each piece of data.

According to Anthropic, the chatbot creates these visuals "in real time, without any code."

Step-by-Step Tutorials With Visuals From Claude

According to Anthropic, they added this new Claude tool to better aid users' understanding amidst the discussion of the topic. When users ask for directions regarding certain activities, Claude will build these interactive visuals in line with the text with step-by-step tutorials.

The company said that the visuals are temporary, and these will change or disappear as the conversation continues.

In Anthropic's example, users may ask about the periodic table, and Claude will generate an interactive table where users may click on each element to give them more information and content.

This will pair well with Claude's memory feature that is now available on the Free tier, making it remember past conversations to get better context.

Originally published on Tech Times