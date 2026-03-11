Iran Oil Blockade: Donald Trump Vows Military Action at 'Level Never Seen Before'

Donald Trump has warned Iran on Truth Social that it faces unprecedented military consequences if it fails to remove any naval mines it may have placed in the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway through which 20% of global oil passes. The threat came on March 10 after US intelligence reports suggested Iran was preparing to deploy mines using small boats, though US officials told CBS News there were no confirmed sightings of mines in the strait.

The news came after US Central Command announced it had destroyed 16 Iranian mine laying vessels near the strait, including 10 inactive ones that Trump said had been 'completely destroyed.'

Trump Warns Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Mines

Trump's post was characteristically emphatic, with 'IMMEDIATELY!' in all caps, a promise of force 'at a level never seen before' and a suggestion of de‑escalation if Iran backed off. He wrote that if any mines were placed and not removed swiftly, 'the military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,' warning that the United States would act decisively to counter any threat to the key shipping lane.

Trump on Truth Social: If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level… — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 10, 2026

That language lands harder when the strategic importance of the strait is remembered. Around 20 million barrels of oil a day pass through the Strait of Hormuz, accounting for about one‑fifth of global oil consumption and roughly a quarter of seaborne oil trade, making it a vital energy chokepoint.

One naval mine can cripple a supertanker, and estimates suggest Iran may possess thousands of sea mines, many domestically produced or imported from China and Russia, raising the risk to vessels passing through the narrow waterway.

The US response has been swift. Central Command released footage of strikes on mine laying boats, and Trump boasted about using anti-drug trafficking tech and missiles to hunt any vessel trying to lay explosives. CNN reported that Iran had placed a few dozen mines recently but still had 80% of its small boats intact, meaning it could lay hundreds more if it chose.

Oil markets have reacted predictably. Prices hit over $100 a barrel for the first time since Covid, then eased back to around $85 to $89 as traders weighed the risk of full blockade against US military moves. Stock markets dipped too, with economists watching for interest rate spikes if the strait stays choked.​

Trump's Hormuz Warning Hits Oil Markets

Iran's navy has been busy, according to CBS, sending out small craft that can carry two or three mines apiece. The IRGC has threatened to stop all oil leaving the Gulf if US and Israeli attacks continue, and the strait has already seen shipping disruptions since the conflict began.

Fears naval mines could be used in the Strait of Hormuz moved to forefront Tuesday as Trump said U.S. military destroyed 10 inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels and warned Tehran of severe consequences if explosives were placed in the strategic waterway. — Beelzebub2049 (@ShuzoA) March 11, 2026

A 2009 CIA report, cited in older coverage, noted that Iran knows a full minefield might not be needed, just the threat to drive up insurance and scare tankers away. That strategy looks familiar now. Marine war risk insurance for supertankers in the Gulf has hit records, and the US Navy has turned down near daily escort requests from shipping firms because the threat remains too high.​

Trump's warning also nodded to potential upsides. He said mine removal would be 'a giant step in the right direction,' and announced US financial guarantees for tankers plus Navy escorts if needed. But the tone stayed hard. 'BEWARE!' he signed off.​

The timing is significant. US strikes on mine layers came hours after his post, and confusion swirled earlier about whether a tanker had been escorted through the strait. Energy Secretary Christ Wright posted and then deleted a claim about it, leaving questions about coordination.​

Iran's arsenal gives the standoff real teeth. Estimates place its mine stock at 2,000 to 6,000, enough to turn the strait into what one report described as a 'death valley.' The IRGC effectively controls the waterway alongside Iran's regular navy, and Tehran has vowed that no Gulf oil will flow while the war continues.

Originally published on IBTimes UK