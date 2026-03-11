NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Reportedly Scouting Austin Reaves in Offseason

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves has officially declined his $15 million player option for the 2026–27 NBA season, entering free agency this summer. Earlier this season, he also turned down an $89 million contract extension, signaling his intent to negotiate a potential five-year, $241 million max deal with the Lakers.

Based on these details, Reaves wants to be a long-time Laker, but that doesn't mean that he will entirely close the doors of opportunities. One of the interested teams in him is the Utah Jazz.

Reaves' Breakout Season

Reaves has established himself as a bona fide star, averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, while shooting 37% from three-point range.

According to BBall Rumors, his versatile play and scoring ability make him one of the most coveted free agents this offseason. If he improves his defense during transitions, he can be one of the best guards during the playoffs.

Reaves Under Jazz's Radar

The Utah Jazz have reportedly shown strong interest, hoping to pair him with Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and last year's 5th overall pick Ace Bailey to strengthen their Western Conference contention.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus noted, "I've heard that the Utah Jazz like Austin Reaves. I don't think that's a shock, but I've heard that that's one of the teams that's interested in Austin Reaves."

The moment fans learned about this, they already knew that Reaves would be an instant magnet for the other teams. He could fit well in almost all teams because of his size and shooting.

Lakers' Advantage

Despite league-wide interest, the Lakers remain a compelling option. Los Angeles can offer a max contract, and Reaves' established chemistry with the team positions him for continued growth and championship contention.

For the Jazz to get Reaves, it will come with a huge risk. Knowing that the Lakers won't allow Reaves to stray easily, the best thing they can offer is a sweet max deal for the young gunner.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com