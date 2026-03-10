Paul Skenes Shines for Team USA in World Baseball Classic Debut vs. Mexico

Over the past few years, Paul Skenes has worn several uniforms throughout his baseball journey. He first gained attention at the United States Air Force Academy before dominating college baseball at Louisiana State University. His professional rise then took him through the minor leagues with teams such as the Bradenton Marauders, Altoona Curve, and Indianapolis Indians before eventually reaching the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, none of those jerseys hold quite the same meaning as the one he now wears for the United States national baseball team. Representing his country in the World Baseball Classic carries deep significance for the former Air Force cadet, who said the Team USA uniform is the one he is most proud to wear.

Dominant World Baseball Classic Debut

Skenes delivered a dominant performance in his first appearance for Team USA. Facing Mexico national baseball team at Daikin Park in Houston, the star pitcher threw four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven batters.

His impressive outing helped lift the United States to a thrilling 5–3 victory in one of the most anticipated pool-stage games of the tournament.

The moment became even more memorable when the stadium speakers played the iconic theme from Top Gun as Skenes took the mound, a playful tribute to his military background.

Air Force Support Adds Emotional Moment

The atmosphere grew even more special with the entire Air Force Falcons baseball team present in the stands. According to MLB writer David Adler, Skenes and fellow Team USA pitcher Griffin Jax, another Air Force Academy alumnus, helped arrange tickets so the cadets could attend the game.

Jax also played a key role in securing the win. Entering the game in the eighth inning, he forced a crucial double play to escape a tight situation and preserve the U.S. lead.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa praised both pitchers, highlighting how their military backgrounds bring a unique sense of pride and perspective when representing the country on the international stage.

Skenes' Air Force Stint

Skenes attended the Air Force Academy from 2021 to 2022, where he excelled as both a catcher and a pitcher.

During that time, he won the prestigious John Olerud Award, which honors the nation's top two-way college player. He later transferred to LSU, where he focused solely on pitching and quickly emerged as one of the most dominant arms in college baseball.

Now wearing the Team USA jersey on one of baseball's biggest stages, Skenes continues to show that his journey, from Air Force cadet to elite pitcher, has prepared him perfectly for moments like this.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com