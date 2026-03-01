Did Xiaomi Create the Best Smart Tag? Here's How Xiaomi Tag Fared Against Its Competitors 

Xiaomi has officially entered the smart tracker market with the Xiaomi Tag, delivering premium features at a disruptive price point. Retailing at €18 for a single unit or €60 for a four-pack, the Xiaomi Tag significantly undercuts competitors such as Apple AirTag, Samsung SmartTag 2, and Moto Tag 2.

For budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable Bluetooth item tracker, Xiaomi's aggressive pricing strategy immediately positions it as a compelling alternative.

Ultra-Slim Design For Wallets, Keys, and Travel Bags

Measuring just 7.2mm thick, the Xiaomi Tag is slimmer than most rival trackers, which typically measure around 8mm in thickness. Its compact 46.5mm by 31mm frame allows it to slide easily into wallets, passport holders, and carry-on luggage without adding noticeable bulk.

Xiaomi also includes a built-in metal key ring loop, eliminating the need for an additional accessory case. Although the opening is slightly smaller than Samsung's design, the integrated attachment system keeps the tracker minimal and travel ready.

Long Battery Life and IP67 Durability

Powered by a standard CR2032 battery, the Xiaomi Tag delivers up to one year of battery life. With an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating and a scratch-resistant finish, it is built to withstand daily wear, travel, and outdoor use.

Cross-Platform Support With Apple and Android Networks

Unlike ecosystem-locked alternatives, the Xiaomi Tag supports both Apple Find My and Google's Android Find Hub networks, GSM Arena wrote. While it cannot connect to both systems simultaneously, this dual compatibility provides flexibility for users who switch between iOS and Android devices.

Equipped with Bluetooth LE 5.4 and a piezoelectric buzzer, the tracker offers accurate proximity detection and audible alerts for misplaced items. Lost Mode with NFC functionality enables finders to access contact information, currently optimized for Apple's Find My ecosystem.

If you're looking for a good smart tag this year, you can start with Xiaomi Tag. It's new, and it's subject to more changes and updates for the next few months.

Originally published on Tech Times