(VIDEO) Iran Appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to Leadership Following Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's political establishment moved swiftly Sunday to stabilize the regime after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation, appointing senior cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as the jurist member of a temporary Leadership Council tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader's duties during the transition.

The Expediency Discernment Council elected Arafi to the three-member interim body, which also includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, according to state media reports from ISNA and IRNA. The council, formed under Article 111 of Iran's constitution, will oversee state affairs until the Assembly of Experts—an 88-member clerical body—selects a permanent successor.

Khamenei, 86, who had ruled Iran since 1989, was killed late Saturday in airstrikes on Tehran as part of an ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign targeting key regime figures and infrastructure. Iranian state television confirmed his death early Sunday, prompting 40 days of national mourning and vows of revenge from officials. President Pezeshkian condemned the strike as "a great crime" and pledged retaliation as a "legitimate right and duty."

The appointment of Arafi, a 67-year-old cleric and close confidant of the late supreme leader, signals an emphasis on institutional continuity amid escalating conflict. Arafi serves as a member of the powerful Guardian Council, which vets legislation and election candidates, and heads Iran's nationwide Islamic seminary system. He is also deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts and previously led Al-Mustafa International University, an institution focused on exporting revolutionary ideology through clerical training.

Analysts describe Arafi as a bureaucratic insider with strong ties to the clerical establishment rather than a hardline military figure or populist. His selection to the interim council positions him prominently in the succession process, though the final decision rests with the Assembly of Experts, which could convene in the coming days or weeks.

The Leadership Council's formation came hours after Khamenei's death was announced, with expediency council spokesman Mohsen Dehnavi confirming Arafi's election via a post on X. The body is expected to manage critical functions, including military command oversight and foreign policy decisions, while avoiding major constitutional changes during the interim period.

The strikes that killed Khamenei marked a dramatic escalation in the long-running shadow war between Iran, the United States and Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Truth Social that the operation, supported by Israel, targeted the supreme leader as part of efforts to confront the regime's nuclear ambitions and regional proxy activities. Israel has continued airstrikes on Tehran and other sites Sunday, with reports of renewed attacks "in the heart of the capital."

Iranian officials have framed Khamenei's killing as an act of "state terrorism," with state media broadcasting images of mourning crowds in Tehran and other cities. A state television presenter was seen crying while reading the official announcement of the supreme leader's martyrdom.

The transition occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions. Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen have threatened reprisals, while Russia condemned the killing as a "cynical murder" violating international norms. Iraq announced three days of mourning in solidarity.

Under Iran's system, the supreme leader holds ultimate authority over the armed forces, judiciary and key policy areas, making the interim council's role crucial for maintaining regime cohesion. The Assembly of Experts, last elected in 2024, is dominated by hardliners vetted by the Guardian Council—Arafi's own body—raising expectations that the successor will align with the current ideological framework.

Potential long-term candidates include figures like Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader's son, though he lacks broad clerical credentials. Other names floated in pre-crisis speculation include Arafi himself, given his institutional leverage, and judiciary head Mohseni Ejei, though the latter's status remains unconfirmed amid conflicting reports.

Arafi's background includes fluency in Arabic and English, along with administrative experience that experts say could help navigate the crisis. His appointment to senior roles under Khamenei demonstrated trust in his loyalty and competence, according to Middle East Institute analysis.

As fighting continues, the Leadership Council faces immediate challenges: coordinating defenses against further strikes, managing public outrage and ensuring IRGC and Basij forces remain unified. Arafi, who has headed aspects of the Basij paramilitary in past roles, may play a key part in internal security.

The regime has emphasized stability, with security chief Ali Larijani pledging a swift transition to demonstrate resilience. Yet the unprecedented nature of a supreme leader's assassination in wartime raises questions about long-term viability, with some analysts warning of potential factional struggles or public unrest.

For now, the focus remains on the interim council's leadership. Arafi's elevation positions a seasoned clerical administrator at the center of Iran's response to what state media calls a "Zionist-American conspiracy."

As mourning rituals begin and military exchanges persist, the world watches to see whether the Islamic Republic can weather the loss of its longest-serving leader since the 1979 revolution.

