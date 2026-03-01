Vladimir Putin Fury: Russian Leader Slams 'Cynical Violation' of Morality Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Vladimir Putin's message to Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian landed in Tehran with the subtlety of a thrown brick. In a Kremlin-published letter, the Russian leader called the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a 'cynical' act that violated 'all norms of human morality and international law' — a condemnation framed not as wartime collateral, but as an 'assassination.'

It was an expression of sympathy. It also carried an element of accusation and arrived as the Middle East sank further into a conflict that is now spilling beyond Iran and Israel into the Gulf's airports, skylines and shipping routes.

The following provides a snapshot of confirmed reporting and official statements, with a caveat that details are changing rapidly and some widely shared claims circulating online remain unverified.

Vladimir Putin's Fury Targets US-Israel Strikes

The letter, published on the Kremlin website, went to President Masoud Pezeshkian. Putin wrote, 'Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and his family members, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.'

Putin's language was unusually sharp even by his standards. For readers outside Russia, the phrasing matters. Putin's use of 'assassination' and 'murder' frames the US-Israeli action as criminal, not military, and said it breached both morality and international law. Putin is effectively trying to put the West in the dock, not just on the battlefield.

Putin also praised Khamenei as an 'outstanding statesman' who helped elevate Russia-Iran ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. That line is not decorative. Moscow's relationship with Tehran has grown strategically valuable since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the Kremlin has every incentive to frame the strike as illegitimate, not merely escalatory.

Iranian state television confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, had died on Sunday following strikes on his Tehran office and said the country would observe a period of mourning, with Israeli forces reporting that attacks had hit the heart of the city, including police headquarters and state media areas.

Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Iranian Retaliation

Iranian authorities confirmed Khamenei's death as fighting intensified, and Tehran vowed retaliation. By Saturday and into Sunday, that retaliation had widened into attacks aimed at Israel and Gulf states hosting US forces, according to multiple international reports.

In the United Arab Emirates, officials said air defenses detected 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched toward the country, destroying 132 missiles and intercepting 195 drones.

Fourteen drones and other debris were reported to have landed within UAE territory and waters, causing what authorities described as minor material damage. The UAE's state media and local outlets carried the same figures, reflecting an official line intended to project control even as the region panicked.

Reuters reported that Dubai International Airport, the Burj Al Arab hotel, and the man-made Palm Jumeirah island suffered damage during the strikes. A separate Reuters dispatch said smoke was seen at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port after a berth caught fire when debris from an aerial interception fell at the port, as missiles were fired toward Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha and airlines suspended flights.

Trump confirmed 'major combat operations' on Truth Social, vowing to destroy missiles, navy and urge Iranians to seize power. Israel's IDF said it cleared paths to Tehran Saturday, striking central targets Sunday.

Non‑US and non‑UK audiences should note that Royal Air Force Akrotiri in Cyprus and Diego Garcia loom large if the escalation spreads, as Gulf states host US military bases and Dubai's international airport is a major global hub, while Iran has called the strikes illegal and vowed massive retaliation amid the death of its supreme leader and a regime that now appears to be teetering amid ongoing regional conflict.

Originally published on IBTimes UK