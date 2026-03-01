As airstrikes targeted Iranian positions in the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's reported death, thousands of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees were left working without pay. The partial government shutdown has meant officers at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are effectively performing their duties for free, even as the nation faces heightened risk of retaliation.

The situation has sparked sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers, who argue that political disagreements over funding are endangering Americans' security at a critical moment. The partial shutdown exists because Congress has not agreed on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers, mainly along party lines, are in a standoff over how much money should go to agencies like ICE and TSA, and what reforms or oversight measures should be included.

Democrats have been pushing for stricter rules on ICE operations and accountability, while Republicans support full funding for security operations without additional restrictions.

Because a full spending bill has not passed, the Department of Homeland Security can operate only with limited funds, meaning some employees, including TSA officers, are not receiving pay until the impasse is resolved.

Homeland Security Workers Strain Under Shutdown

TSA officers, many of whom were on duty as Saturday rolled into Sunday, have continued their shifts despite missing paychecks. FOX News reported that the agency described their staff as 'true models of selflessness and sacrifice.'

A TSA statement criticised Democrats in Congress. They argued that their political games are making life harder for officers and their families, especially since lawmakers are still getting paid during the shutdown.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defended her department's efforts during this crisis, saying she is coordinating closely with federal intelligence and law enforcement partners to monitor potential threats to the homeland. She insisted that security measures are in place to address risks even while funding remains stalled.

Lawmakers Push to End Funding Standoff

Republican voices have been particularly vocal about the risks posed by the shutdown. Representative Daniel Meuser, whose district hosts a newly purchased DHS immigration centre in Shartlesville, said that withholding funding is 'irresponsible and dangerous' given the ongoing threat from Iran and its regional proxies.

Senator David McCormick said protecting Americans is too important to wait while politicians argue. He urged Democrats to stop blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and warned that playing political games is dangerous, especially with tensions in the Middle East rising.

Meanwhile, Democrats have defended their position. The party says they are focused on making sure Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is properly overseen and reformed.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said they are reviewing a counteroffer from the White House but remain committed to reforms that aim to reduce violence and improve accountability in ICE.

The Stakes of a Shutdown During International Conflict

Right now, federal security workers are stuck in the middle of a political fight, just as tensions with Iran are rising. The US and Israel recently carried out airstrikes on Iranian military targets.

Even though Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been confirmed killed in US‑Israeli airstrikes, the country remains on high alert because his death has sparked fears of retaliation.

TSA officers play a key role in preventing attacks, especially at airports, where they help stop dangerous items from getting on planes. Their work is a frontline shield against threats, making sure incidents like 9/11 never happen again.

There is not a fixed date for Congress to vote on resuming funding for DHS. The process depends on lawmakers reaching an agreement, which has been stalled by disagreements over ICE reforms.

Until they pass a funding bill, TSA officers and other DHS workers will continue working without pay. How long they will have to wait is uncertain — it could be days, weeks, or longer if political negotiations drag on.

Originally published on IBTimes UK