Actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of using homophobic slurs during a violent altercation in New Orleans that led to his arrest on Mardi Gras. Victims claim the offensive language was the root cause, turning a bar dispute into alleged hate-motivated battery. The incident unfolded early on 17 February at R Bar in the Faubourg Marigny district, where the 39-year-old allegedly punched two men while repeatedly calling them f****t.

Advocacy groups are calling for accountability, amid questions over whether the slurs directly fuelled the violence. LaBeouf was released hours later and spotted dancing on Bourbon Street with release papers in his mouth.

The Altercation Unfolds

Details from witnesses and reports show a night of escalating tension. LaBeouf, appearing intoxicated, first clashed with Jeffrey Damnit around 5pm on 16 February, bumping him and threatening violence.

The tension subsided, but by midnight on 17 February, LaBeouf allegedly returned, screaming slurs at staff. Escorted out, he forced his way back in and punched Damnit in the upper body and Nathan Thomas Reed in the nose. Bystanders restrained him as he continued threats.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, and video footage shows LaBeouf using the slur again. He reportedly remarked, 'These f****ts put me in jail – I'm a Catholic.'

Victims Speak Out on Shia LaBeouf Homophobic Slurs

The victims have detailed the slurs' role, saying they felt targeted. Damnit, wearing makeup for Mardi Gras, recounted LaBeouf yelling 'You're a f***ing f****t' during the attack. He later shared footage of the actor repeating the slur.

Reed, who identifies as queer, said the word was used against him too. 'I want it to be known that he was calling people f****t,' he texted. Damnit, a union member, has urged SAG president Sean Astin to investigate if LaBeouf is safe to work on sets. Kyle DeVries of the New Orleans Pride Center highlighted the precarious context for LGBTQ+ people, citing GLAAD's documentation of rising attacks. He called on Hollywood peers to demand change before hiring LaBeouf.

Both victims are pushing for hate crime charges. Under Louisiana law, battery motivated by sexual orientation bias can carry enhanced penalties.

Arrest and Immediate Aftermath

Police booked LaBeouf on two counts of misdemeanour battery. The initial report noted slurs, but the court statement omitted them. He was released on his own recognisance by Tuesday afternoon, with a hearing set for 19 March. The swift release during busy Mardi Gras drew criticism for leniency.

LaBeouf was seen partying on Bourbon Street shortly after, telling a reporter 'God bless you, guys – Mardi Gras is amazing'. His verified X account posted 'Free me' early Wednesday.

Free me — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 18, 2026

This echoes past arrests, like 2014 in New York where he used a similar slur to police, and 2017 in Georgia for drunken disorderly conduct.

Mia Goth, his estranged wife, is said to be deeply concerned. The investigation continues, with scope for enhanced charges if the homophobic slurs are found to have motivated the attack. As of 19 February 2026, LaBeouf has offered no further comment, but the case underscores ongoing concerns about celebrity behaviour and the entertainment industry's response to bias-related violence.

