NBA Trade Rumors: Are Lakers Still Chasing Andrew Wiggins Even After Trade Deadline?

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2025–26 NBA trade season with a defined goal: add a versatile wing who can influence the game on both ends of the floor. One popular name that the team had been monitoring since November was Andrew Wiggins.

The former Golden State Warriors champion was one of the organization's top priorities after the Lakers acquired sharpshooter Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks.

Kennard's scoring prowess adds valuable offensive spacing, but Los Angeles still sees a need for a more complete two‑way contributor, making Wiggins a compelling offseason target.

Wiggins Remains on Lakers' Radar

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin via Sporting News, Wiggins remains in the Lakers' plans as a potential free agent acquisition. Wiggins holds a player option with the Miami Heat, positioning him as a possible fit for Los Angeles once free agency begins.

Recruiting a seasoned wing like Wiggins would help the Lakers address defensive consistency and perimeter production while complementing their existing offensive pieces.

Why a Wiggins Acquisition is Important

Wiggins has delivered strong performances in recent seasons, particularly during his final stretch with the Warriors, where he averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.9% from three‑point range over his last 43 games in Golden State.

Although his impact in Miami has been tempered, especially after Jimmy Butler's season‑ending ACL injury and scoring inconsistencies from Jonathan Kuminga, Wiggins' experience playing alongside Stephen Curry demonstrates his ability to complement elite scorers and contribute defensively.

His length, athleticism, and championship experience provide the type of defensive versatility Los Angeles has lacked, particularly in high‑leverage playoff moments where rotations become smaller and every stop matters.

Lakers' 2026–27 Offseason Outlook

If Wiggins declines his player option and enters unrestricted free agency, the Lakers have a clear opportunity to add a proven two‑way wing ahead of the 2026–27 season. Pairing Wiggins with Kennard's offensive firepower would balance the Lakers' wings, giving head coach Darvin Ham (if retained) or the next coach an experienced and flexible perimeter rotation.

Other notable names under the Lakers' radar include Tobias Harris and Peyton Watson, per Silver Screen and Roll. They could also be the next targets at the summer trade deadline.

