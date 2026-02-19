Tech AI

Google Gemini AI Can Now Compose 30-Second Songs From Your Prompts

The lyrics, mood, and cover art are also included.

By

Google has expanded the creative capabilities of its Gemini AI suite by introducing generative music creation.

Powered by Lyria 3, the latest music generation model from Google DeepMind, Gemini can now compose 30-second tracks from text prompts, photos, or videos.

Gemini AI Music Generator

Google Gemini AI Can Now Compose 30-Second Songs From Your Google Gemini AI Can Now Compose 30-Second Songs From Your

According to Google, users can input a mood, genre, memory, or even an inside joke, and Gemini produces a unique track complete with lyrics or instrumental arrangements. There is no need to supply your own lyrics since Gemini automatically generates them. Cover art is created using Nano Banana, providing a professional, shareable result in seconds.

Access is available to users aged 18 and above, while Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers benefit from higher usage limits. The aim is not to create commercial hits but to offer a playful, expressive tool for music experimentation and sharing with friends.

Responsible AI and Copyright Safeguards

According to GSM Arena, every AI-generated track is embedded with SynthID, Google's invisible watermark that identifies content as AI-generated.

Gemini is designed to produce original material rather than copying existing works. When prompts reference real artists, the AI draws only broad stylistic inspiration without replicating copyrighted music.

Google has implemented content filters to ensure outputs do not infringe on existing works. Users can report any material they believe violates copyright, ensuring creators are protected.

The feature supports multiple languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Wendy's Is Sweetening Its Breakfast Lineup With a New Treat From Cinnabon

Wendy's Announces Nationwide Closures as 2026 Forecast Disappoints

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Confirms X Money Rollout 2026: Payments Feature to Launch External Beta in 1–2 Months
Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Urges Captor to 'Do the Right Thing' After Glove Found in Search
AI Takeover?! Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Can Now Control Your Computer
Pentagon Considers Dropping Anthropic AI Over Ethical Limits on Military Use
Warner Bros. Discovery Plans to Sell Half Its Movie, TV Music Catalog: Report
Paramount Skydance Raises Bid to $31 Per Share in Renewed Talks With Warner Bros. Discovery
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice