Google Gemini AI Can Now Compose 30-Second Songs From Your Prompts

Google has expanded the creative capabilities of its Gemini AI suite by introducing generative music creation.

Powered by Lyria 3, the latest music generation model from Google DeepMind, Gemini can now compose 30-second tracks from text prompts, photos, or videos.

Gemini AI Music Generator

According to Google, users can input a mood, genre, memory, or even an inside joke, and Gemini produces a unique track complete with lyrics or instrumental arrangements. There is no need to supply your own lyrics since Gemini automatically generates them. Cover art is created using Nano Banana, providing a professional, shareable result in seconds.

Access is available to users aged 18 and above, while Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers benefit from higher usage limits. The aim is not to create commercial hits but to offer a playful, expressive tool for music experimentation and sharing with friends.

Responsible AI and Copyright Safeguards

According to GSM Arena, every AI-generated track is embedded with SynthID, Google's invisible watermark that identifies content as AI-generated.

Gemini is designed to produce original material rather than copying existing works. When prompts reference real artists, the AI draws only broad stylistic inspiration without replicating copyrighted music.

Google has implemented content filters to ensure outputs do not infringe on existing works. Users can report any material they believe violates copyright, ensuring creators are protected.

The feature supports multiple languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

Originally published on Tech Times