Did Meta Target Teens? Mark Zuckerberg Grilled Over Instagram's Alleged Addictive Design

Social media addiction is highly subjective since it depends on a person's experience and emotional state. While this is true, the platform we use also contributes to the addiction that we feel, like in the case of Meta apps.

Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg testified before a Los Angeles jury, defending Meta Platforms against allegations that its social media platforms deliberately targeted young users and fostered addictive behavior.

The high-profile lawsuit, which also names YouTube as a defendant, could influence thousands of similar cases pending across the United States.

Meta is Allegedly Targeting Young Users Intentionally

At the center of the case are claims that Instagram and Facebook prioritized teen engagement despite internal research identifying potential mental health risks.

According to CNN, plaintiffs argue the company knowingly implemented strategies designed to increase time spent on its platforms, even as studies suggested negative effects on younger users.

Internal Research and Email Evidence

During cross-examination, attorneys presented internal emails and research reports indicating that company leaders closely monitored teen activity and explored ways to boost engagement.

A 2019 email questioned whether Meta's enforcement of age restrictions was sufficiently rigorous, suggesting that weak oversight undermined claims that the company was doing everything possible to protect minors.

Another internal study reportedly found that some teens described feeling "hooked" on Instagram, with usage patterns resembling behavioral addiction.

Zuckerberg disputed the plaintiffs' interpretation of the documents, arguing that the materials were taken out of context. He emphasized that certain internal findings also reflected positive user experiences and maintained that Meta has consistently invested in safety improvements.

The business tycoon reiterated that children under 13 are prohibited from using the platforms and account for only a minimal portion of advertising revenue.

Teen Growth Strategy and Engagement Metrics

BBC reported in another article that additional emails from 2015 and 2017 revealed discussions about prioritizing teen growth and increasing time spent on Meta's platforms.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that earlier corporate goals emphasized engagement metrics but stated that the company has since shifted toward promoting healthier digital habits.

He highlighted safety tools introduced in 2018, including daily usage limits, notification controls, and parental supervision features. However, internal data presented in court suggested that adoption of these tools among teens remained relatively low.

Originally published on Tech Times