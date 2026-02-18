Kate Scott Delivers Powerful Message on Racism in Soccer as UEFA Opens Investigation on Prestianni

CBS Sports' coverage of the Champions League began with a powerful message from host Kate Scott regarding racism in soccer.

This follows after an altercation during the Real Madrid vs. Benfica match wherein Vinicus Jr. accused Gianluca Prestianni of calling him a monkey.

Kate Scott's Powerful Message on Racism

Scott started by saying "Well, I guess today is a new day in football, but with the same old racist problems."

She went on to say that how people see Vinicus Jr. shouldn't affect how they see the incident, noting that "This isn't Real Madrid versus Benfica. It is right versus wrong. Vini Junior and Kylian Mbappe said that there was repeated racial abuse. Gianluca Prestiani said they misheard."

Scott also emphasized on how Prestianni covered his mouth to hide what he was going to say to Vinicus Jr.

"But he covered his mouth to hide what he said from the cameras, and hopefully, we can all agree that if what you are saying on a football pitch is shameful enough to have to hide it from the public, then you're wrong," she said.

The host also called out Benfica manager Jose Mourinho's comments on the altercation.

"Yesterday, he switched the focus from what had actually been said to whether there was provocation for it. He essentially told us that Vini Junior was asking for it," Scott noted. "That is a damaging narrative from a man who is considered a leading figure in the global game."

Scott then ended her speech with a message on the importance of racial diversity.

"The racial diversity on a football pitch in the Champions League is the representation of the global love for this game and the global belonging in this game," she said. "This is the very spirit of football. And if you don't agree, then respectfully, you are the one who doesn't belong."

Fellow host and Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry also zoned in on Prestianni covering his mouth, according to Goal.com.

"We don't know what Prestianni has said, because he was very courageous by putting his shirt over his mouth to make sure that we weren't going to see what he said, so clearly, already, you look suspicious," Henry pointed out. "Because you didn't want people to see or read what you said. Then, the reaction of Vinicius is telling me that something not right happened."

"Let's see how big of a man Prestianni is. Tell us what you said," he challenged the Benfica player. "You must have said something, because you can't go to Mbappe and say, 'I didn't say anything.' What do you mean, you covered your nose for what, you have a cold?"

You can watch Kate Scott's full message below.

UEFA Opens Investigation on Prestianni

In relation to the alleged racist incident, FOX Sports reports that UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation on Prestianni.

An ethics and disciplinary inspector has already been appointed for the investigation.

Prestianni has already denied allegations of racism, posting on social media that "At no point did I direct racist insults at Vinicius Jr., who unfortunately misunderstood what he thought he heard."

"I have never been racist toward anyone," he added.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com