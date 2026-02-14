More Than 22,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled by USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled over concerns about possible E. coli contamination, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The recall involves about 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef produced by US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service-regulated company CS Beef Packers, LLC, based in Kuna, Idaho.

The affected beef was produced on Jan. 14, 2026, and shipped to distributors in California, Idaho and Oregon, USA Today reported.

According to officials, the products may be contaminated with E. coli O145. The issue was found during routine testing conducted by the agency at a downstream customer location.

A sample tested positive for the bacteria weeks after production.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness connected to the recalled beef.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in foodservice freezers. Foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said in its public notice.

Over 22,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk https://t.co/j3NAURvpFt — Tennessean (@Tennessean) February 13, 2026

Beef Recall Unlikely to Affect Home Refrigerators

The recall mainly affects foodservice locations, such as restaurants and other businesses that prepare and serve food.

That means it is unlikely the beef is sitting in a typical home refrigerator. Still, food operators are being told to check their freezers carefully.

The recalled items were packaged in cardboard cases and carry a "Use/Freeze By" date of Feb. 4, 2026. The cases include:

Eight 10-pound chubs of "Beef, Coarse Ground, 73 L" with case code 18601

Four 10-pound chubs of "Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 73 L" with case code 19583

Four 10-pound chubs of "Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 81 L" with case code 19563

The date and time stamps appear on stickers outside the cases and are also printed on the clear tube-shaped packaging, known as a chub.

In a statement, CS Beef Packers said each lot had tested negative for pathogens before leaving the plant.

The company explained that the problem was discovered later during federal testing.

According to Yahoo, it added that it follows a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety program, verified by internal and third-party audits.

E. coli bacteria are commonly found in the intestines of people and animals. Most types are harmless.

However, some strains, like O145, can cause illness. Symptoms usually appear two to eight days after exposure and may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that can be bloody, and vomiting.

Originally published on vcpost.com