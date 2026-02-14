U.S. Social Issues

More Than 22,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled by USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

By
The Food And Drug Administration Confirms Ground Beef Samples Tested
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Packaged of ground beef are displayed at a Safeway store on May 02, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that all samples of ground beef that were tested for the H5N1 Bird Flu came back negative in states where cows tested positive for the virus.

More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled over concerns about possible E. coli contamination, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The recall involves about 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef produced by US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service-regulated company CS Beef Packers, LLC, based in Kuna, Idaho.

The affected beef was produced on Jan. 14, 2026, and shipped to distributors in California, Idaho and Oregon, USA Today reported.

According to officials, the products may be contaminated with E. coli O145. The issue was found during routine testing conducted by the agency at a downstream customer location.

A sample tested positive for the bacteria weeks after production.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness connected to the recalled beef.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in foodservice freezers. Foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said in its public notice.

Beef Recall Unlikely to Affect Home Refrigerators

The recall mainly affects foodservice locations, such as restaurants and other businesses that prepare and serve food.

That means it is unlikely the beef is sitting in a typical home refrigerator. Still, food operators are being told to check their freezers carefully.

The recalled items were packaged in cardboard cases and carry a "Use/Freeze By" date of Feb. 4, 2026. The cases include:

Eight 10-pound chubs of "Beef, Coarse Ground, 73 L" with case code 18601
Four 10-pound chubs of "Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 73 L" with case code 19583
Four 10-pound chubs of "Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 81 L" with case code 19563

The date and time stamps appear on stickers outside the cases and are also printed on the clear tube-shaped packaging, known as a chub.

In a statement, CS Beef Packers said each lot had tested negative for pathogens before leaving the plant.

The company explained that the problem was discovered later during federal testing.

According to Yahoo, it added that it follows a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety program, verified by internal and third-party audits.

E. coli bacteria are commonly found in the intestines of people and animals. Most types are harmless.

However, some strains, like O145, can cause illness. Symptoms usually appear two to eight days after exposure and may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that can be bloody, and vomiting.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Recall, Beef, USDA
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia Says It Doesn't Want An Escalation With The U.S. Over Its Support For Cuba

NBA Trade Rumors: Did San Antonio Spurs Permit Jeremy Sochan
Jeremy Sochan Hits NBA Free Agency After Spurs Release: Here's What Comes Next
Trump Obama Apes
Trump Told Republicans to 'Suffer the Consequences Come Election Time' Who Voted Down His Canada Tariffs
IRS Tax Deadline
IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File by April 15 or Face Penalties — What You Must Know
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited Iranian scientists in Tehran on Wednesday
Iran Turns on Its Own: Regime Arrests Reformist Politicians Who Sought Change Within the System
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice