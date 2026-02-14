U.S. Politics

AOC Slams Trump On Foreign Policy, Says He Wants To Use The Western Hemisphere As His 'Personal Sandbox'

"It is our global alliances that can serve as a hard stop against authoritarian consolidation of power," she added

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Donald Trump's foreign policy, saying his administration is "looking to withdraw the U.S. from the entire world so that we enter an age of authoritarians who can carve it up."

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the lawmaker said Trump's end goal is to "command the Western Hemisphere and Latin America and his personal sandbox."

Such a global scenario, she added, would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to "saber-rattle across Europe and try to bully our allies there" and authoritarians to "essentially control their own geographic domains."

"It is our global alliances that can serve as a hard stop against authoritarian consolidation of power, particularly in the installation of regional puppet governments," she added.

The lawmaker's participation in the event has fueled speculation about the possibility she could be thinking about running for president in the 2028 elections.

AOC said she's attending because "it's very important" that counterparts across the world "see the full spectrum of representation, leadership and thought of the United States."

Matt Duss, and advisor of AOC on foreign policy, said the lawmaker has been "sounding the alarm that people are hurting" around the world.

"Governments are failing. When people can't find jobs or afford basic needs like housing and health care, they will turn to easy solutions like blaming immigrants, blaming LGBTQ people. This is driving right-wing populism," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez has not publicly addressed the possibility of running, but pollsters have been including her in the list of prospective candidates for the 2028 election with varied results.

In this context, colleagues reacted to her trip, especially considering she has spent most of her time in Congress focused on domestic issues. ""I've always said that she is a national and an international voice. She's young, articulate, clear-headed, represents not only the present but the future," Rep. Adriano Espaillat told NBC News.

"I predict someday she will become president of the United States. I've called her 'madam president' before," he added.

Another colleague in the House added to the speculation. "If she wanted a future in the Senate, she could have that future in the Senate. But I think she's looking at something much broader than that."

She went on to say that friends, allies and advisers of hers are "asking the right questions and pushing her in the right direction where that is a possibility."

Originally published on Latin Times

