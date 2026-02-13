Meta Rejects 'Social Media Addiction' Label, But What Do the Experts Say About This?

Meta Platforms entered court this week to defend itself in two closely watched trials questioning the impact of its social media platforms on users' well-being.

Are social media apps really designed to be extremely addictive for all users?

Meta Pushes Back on 'Addiction' Claims

During testimony, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, argued that social media is not "clinically addictive," likening excessive use to binge-watching a series on Netflix.

Meta attorney Kevin Huff echoed that argument in opening statements, telling jurors that "social media addiction is not a thing" because it does not appear in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).

That assertion quickly drew criticism from mental health experts.

The trials under Meta's watch tackle child exploitation and social media addiction. For the first one, the state's attorney general alleges the company enabled child exploitation and designed features harmful to minors.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, a California woman claims Meta's allegedly addictive platform design damaged her mental health.

What the American Psychiatric Association Says

The American Psychiatric Association (APA), which publishes the DSM, clarified that the absence of a formal diagnosis does not invalidate concerns. Scientific research often evolves before official classification.

Researchers note that while "social media addiction" is not currently listed as a disorder, excessive platform use has been linked to sleep disruption, anxiety, depression, and measurable changes in reward-processing and self-regulation systems.

Experts argue that behavioral patterns resembling addiction, including compulsive use despite harm, are being actively studied.

Expanding Legal Pressure

The cases in New Mexico and California are part of broader legal scrutiny. According to Engadget, Facebook's parent firm is also facing lawsuits from 41 state attorneys general, as well as litigation involving school districts.

Testimony so far has included former executives and whistleblowers who have been critical of the company's safety practices, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify.

Originally published on Tech Times