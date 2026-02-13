Sports

NBA Buyout Rumors: Which Key Players Can Spurs Get After Releasing Jeremy Sochan?

The Spurs are lacking great perimeter defenders and big men from the bench.

The San Antonio Spurs are positioning themselves as serious contenders in the Western Conference at 38-16. Parting ways with Jeremy Sochan is heartbreaking, but the organization needs to evaluate its next step if it wants to be a playoff finalist.

With Victor Wembanyama leading a talented young core alongside De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Julian Champagnie, the Spurs now aim to add depth and playoff-tested experience off the bench.

Here are the players who can be bought out by the Spurs:

Khris Middleton (Veteran Scoring and Playoff Experience)

According to FadeAwayWorld, former NBA champion Khris Middleton could emerge as a buyout target, offering scoring efficiency and late-game composure. His shot creation and floor spacing would relieve pressure on Wembanyama while providing stability in critical playoff moments, a valuable asset for San Antonio's young squad.

Matisse Thybulle (Defensive Specialist)

Matisse Thybulle brings elite perimeter defense and a three-and-D skillset. Known for his length and disruptive instincts, he could immediately enhance the Spurs' defensive identity while contributing spot-up shooting, especially against top-tier wings.

Jusuf Nurkic (Frontcourt Reinforcement)

Jusuf Nurkic offers size, rebounding, interior scoring, and playmaking, providing a reliable backup behind Wembanyama. His presence would strengthen San Antonio's second unit and increase lineup versatility in playoff matchups.

Marvin Bagley III (Athletic Upside)

At 26, Marvin Bagley III adds youthful energy and athleticism as a transition finisher and lob threat. While not a marquee signing, he fits the Spurs' timeline and could contribute meaningful minutes off the bench.

Sochan has recently signed with the New York Knicks. This could be the opportunity for the Polish-American forward to show off his skills on the floor. He could be a good perimeter defender on the team, and this alone is going to be a deadly compliment for the third team in the East.

Sochan could also help stretch the floor with other elite defenders, including Mikal Bridges, Jose Alvarado, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby. He can be a menace in the passing lanes while locking down the best shooters on the enemy teams.

