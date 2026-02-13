Sports

Shelton Survives Mannarino in Three-Set Thriller, Reaches Dallas Open Quarterfinals

Shelton will face Miomir Kecmanovic who upset Tommy Paul earlier.

By

Ben Shelton demonstrated resilience and elite shot-making Thursday at the Nexo Dallas Open, advancing to his 25th tour-level quarterfinal.

The ranked No. 9 in the PIF ATP Rankings, edged past French left-hander Adrian Mannarino 7-6(2), 6-7(4), 6-3 in a gripping two-hour, 40-minute battle.

Momentum Swings and Turning Points

Wimbledon 2025: Ben Shelton Frustrated as Match Against Hijikata Halted

According to ATP News, the contest featured dramatic momentum shifts, including a 29-shot rally in the opening-set tiebreak and a dazzling no-look, between-the-legs winner from Mannarino.

Shelton saved multiple set points behind booming serves before seizing control in the third set. His return game was pivotal in the decider, where he won 52% of return points, a sharp increase from 32% and 31% in the first two sets.

With the victory, Shelton improved his Head2Head record against Mannarino to 3–2, flipping the series in his favor.

Quarterfinal Picture Takes Shape

Shelton will next face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals. Kecmanovic defeated the fifth seed Tommy Paul, 5-7, 6-4,6-4 in the Round of 16 match.

Elsewhere, defending champion Denis Shapovalov moved on with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic, not facing a single break point. Shapovalov will meet third seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round.

Cilic Reaches 600-Win Milestone

Marin Cilic marked a major career milestone, earning his 600th tour-level win with a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Ethan Quinn. The Croatian advanced to his 123rd tour-level quarterfinal, second among active players only to Novak Djokovic.

Cilic will face British qualifier Jack Pinnington Jones, who battled to a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4) win to reach his first tour-level quarterfinal. The former Texas Christian University standout continues his breakthrough run with momentum firmly on his side.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

