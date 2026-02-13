NBA Fans Celebrate Nikola Topic's Emotional OKC Debut After Overcoming Cancer

Nikola Topic, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, made an emotional NBA debut Thursday night for the Oklahoma City Thunder after overcoming a testicular cancer diagnosis.

Topic missed last season due to a knee injury and sat out the start of this year while undergoing treatment, making his return one of the most inspiring moments of the Thunder's season.

Entering the game against the Milwaukee Bucks late in the first quarter, Topic received a standing ovation from the home crowd. He scored his first NBA points on a jumper near the free-throw line early in the second quarter and finished with two points, one rebound, and one assist in a 110–93 loss.

Overcoming Adversity to Return

According to Cliff Brunt of The Associated Press, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is happy and excited about the young Serbian guard.

"He's obviously been through a ton of adversity in his life in the last couple years. He's a young guy that all he wants to do is play basketball and that's been taken from him a couple of different times, and so for him to work himself to this point, get himself on the floor is a great accomplishment. ... Certainly a really good feel-good night for his family, for him and for our team despite the fact that we didn't play our best game."

Topic underwent surgery in October, followed by chemotherapy, spending months rebuilding his strength and conditioning. Daigneault emphasized that the rookie guard is still working his way back into full-game shape, with Thursday's appearance marking an important milestone rather than a finished comeback.

It should be noted that although Topic did not play a single game during the NBA 2024-25 Championship, he got a ring because he's still part of the team when the OKC won against the Indiana Pacers.

G League Tune-Up Showed Promise

Before his NBA debut, Topic gained valuable minutes with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, per ESPN.

In a 137–135 overtime victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, he recorded seven points and seven assists in 16 minutes, offering a glimpse of his playmaking ability and readiness to contribute.

While the box score was modest, Topic's return to the court represented far more than statistics. After battling injury and cancer, stepping onto an NBA floor was a powerful testament to resilience and just the beginning of his professional journey.

