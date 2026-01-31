Hyundai Palisade Recall: Third-Row Air Bag Issue Puts 569,000 SUVs at Risk

Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly 569,000 Palisade SUVs in the US due to a potential safety issue with their third-row air bags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Thursday.

The side-curtain air bags for third-row passengers may not deploy properly during a crash, putting occupants at risk.

The recall affects Palisade models from 2020 through 2025. NHTSA said the SUVs fail to meet federal safety standards because of the air bag problem.

Hyundai identified the issue during compliance testing conducted in December 2025 and quickly notified regulators.

A fix for the air bag issue is currently being developed. Hyundai plans to cover any out-of-pocket costs for affected vehicle owners once the remedy becomes available.

According to CBS News, the automaker will begin sending notification letters to owners by March 23, 2026. The company's official recall number is 292.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," Hyundai said in a statement. "We are working to provide a solution as quickly as possible and will reimburse owners for any costs associated with this recall."

Hyundai Warns Palisade Owners

The air bags in question were supplied to Hyundai by Sweden-based Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts.

NHTSA's notice emphasizes that third-row passengers may face increased risk if the air bags fail to deploy in a crash.

In addition to the Palisade air bag recall, Hyundai is also recalling 41,651 vehicles in the US due to a separate instrument panel display failure, CNA reported. That issue will be resolved through a software update.

Hyundai Palisade owners are advised to check whether their vehicles are affected as soon as possible.

Owners can visit NHTSA's website or contact Hyundai directly to confirm if their SUV is included in the recall.

The recall highlights the ongoing importance of vehicle safety checks and manufacturer vigilance.

For families who rely on the Palisade's third-row seating, the air bag issue could be especially concerning.

Hyundai is urging customers to take the matter seriously while assuring them that a remedy is forthcoming.

