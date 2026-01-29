Baby Biscuits Recalled: Gerber Warns of Plastic and Paper Pieces in Arrowroot Cookies

Gerber is recalling some of its baby arrowroot biscuits after discovering they may contain small pieces of soft plastic or paper, raising safety concerns for infants and young children.

The voluntary recall affects certain lots of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits sold in 5.5-ounce packages, according to information shared by the company and the US Food and Drug Administration.

The products are commonly used as teething snacks for babies. Gerber warned parents and caregivers not to feed the affected biscuits to children and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

According to AP News, the recalled biscuits have "Best Before" dates ranging from Oct. 16, 2026, to Dec. 16, 2026.

Shoppers are urged to check the 10-digit batch code printed on the back of the package to see if their product is included in the recall. No other Gerber products are impacted at this time.

Gerber said the possible contamination came from an arrowroot flour supplier, which alerted the company after identifying the issue.

The supplier initiated its own recall, prompting Gerber to act quickly. The company also confirmed that it is no longer working with that supplier.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled biscuits. Still, the company emphasized that even small foreign materials like soft plastic or paper should not be consumed, especially by babies.

Gerber recalls arrowroot biscuits that might contain pieces of plastic or paper https://t.co/h4YwC2DaIC pic.twitter.com/S7DGXw7V6Z — Broomfield Enterprise (@bfld_enterprise) January 28, 2026

FDA, Gerber Warn Families After Baby Biscuit Recall

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously," Gerber said in a statement, CBS News reported.

"We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers."

The FDA echoed Gerber's guidance, advising consumers to stop using the affected products right away.

Parents who are unsure whether their package is part of the recall can compare the batch code and date on their product with the recall details or contact Gerber directly for help.

Gerber is one of the most recognized names in baby food in the United States, and its products are widely used by families.

While recalls are uncommon, the company has faced similar situations in the past. Last year, Gerber recalled certain teething sticks after reports that they could pose a choking risk.

Food safety experts say recalls like this are meant to prevent harm before it happens. Even though no injuries have been linked to the arrowroot biscuits, companies and regulators act out of caution when there is any risk to children.

Originally published on vcpost.com