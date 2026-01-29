Apple Generates Over $85 Billion Revenue For Its 'Best Ever Quarter' For iPhones

Apple has once again asserted its dominance in the global tech market, delivering a record-breaking financial performance for the quarter ending December 27, 2025. Just in November, there was a report that the company may overtake Samsung as the top phone manufacturer of 2025.

The tech giant reported its strongest quarter in history, driven by historic iPhone revenue and continued momentum in its high-margin services business.

iPhone Fuels Apple's Best Quarter on Record

The iPhone was the clear centerpiece of Apple's earnings report. The company generated $85.27 billion in iPhone revenue, marking the most successful quarter for the iPhone ever by revenue.

While Apple no longer discloses unit sales, the figure suggests sustained global demand—even as flagship models increasingly surpass the $1,000 price threshold.

Speaking during the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook described demand as "staggering," calling the current iPhone lineup the strongest and most popular Apple has ever released.

The results underscore the continued pull of Apple's ecosystem, premium hardware features, and brand loyalty across international markets.

Services Revenue Reaches a New All-Time High

According to Engadget, Apple's services segment also delivered record results, reinforcing the company's long-term growth strategy. Services revenue rose 14% year over year, surpassing $30 billion for the quarter, its highest level to date.

Growth was fueled by strong performance across iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the App Store, as Apple continues to expand its subscription-based offerings. The services business provides Apple with a more predictable, high-margin revenue stream, helping offset the inherent volatility of hardware upgrade cycles.

Total Revenue Hits Historic Milestone

In total, the Cupertino firm reported $143.76 billion in revenue, making the December quarter the most profitable in company history.

The performance highlights Apple's ability to scale premium hardware sales alongside recurring digital services, even amid macroeconomic uncertainty and intense competition in the global smartphone market.

With record iPhone demand and accelerating services growth, Apple enters 2026 with strong momentum. The company's strategy, pairing high-end devices with an expanding ecosystem of digital services, continues to differentiate it from competitors.

As we expect to witness Apple's 2026 comeback, we are also expecting more for the upcoming iPhone 18 and iPhone Fold.

Originally published on Tech Times