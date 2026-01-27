Chinese state-linked hackers reportedly gained 'full access' to UK telecommunications networks, including systems at the 'heart of Downing Street'.

The breaches are part of a global cyber-espionage campaign targeting telecom companies over several years, affecting countries in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, including the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

According to FOX News, US officials first discovered the intrusions in 2024 and later warned allies. While the full extent of the operation remains unclear, experts suggest that hackers may have been able to eavesdrop on calls, read text messages, and track the locations of millions of users.

Chinese Hackers Have the Ability to Eavesdrop 'At Will'

Anne Neuberger, who served as US deputy national security adviser from January 2021 to January 2025, earlier told sources that China 'gained access to networks and essentially had broad and full access'.

She explained that this included the capacity to geolocate millions of people and record calls at will. In other words, the attackers could monitor communications in real time, potentially intercepting sensitive conversations involving government officials, corporate executives, and ordinary citizens.

US intelligence agencies believe the operation dates back to at least 2021, though authorities did not identify or disclose it until 2024.

A source familiar with the investigation also said that the breach reached 'right into the heart of Downing Street'. raising concerns about the exposure of senior officials' communications.

Reports suggest there were 'many' hacking attempts on phones across the British government, particularly during Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's tenure from 2022 to 2024. Experts warn that such access could compromise national security, diplomatic negotiations, and intelligence operations.

Chinese State-Sponsored Group 'Salt Typhoon'

The cyber-espionage operation is believed to involve the Chinese state-sponsored group known as Salt Typhoon. Yuval Wollman, a former Israeli intelligence chief, described Salt Typhoon as 'one of the most prominent names' in international cyber-espionage.

He added that while US targets have received most public attention, the group has extended its operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, targeting telecoms firms, government institutions, and technology companies.

This indicates a sophisticated and coordinated campaign with global reach rather than isolated attacks.

US and Allied Response

In response to the breaches, US authorities issued guidance in 2024 urging telecom companies to strengthen network security and prevent further intrusions. A joint cybersecurity advisory was released in August 2025, warning of continued threats from Chinese state-sponsored actors. The National Security Agency (NSA) noted that the activity overlapped with reports on groups such as Salt Typhoon.

These warnings are intended to help governments and companies implement defensive measures.

However, China's foreign ministry has dismissed the reports as 'baseless' and 'lacking evidence', insisting that allegations of espionage targeting UK telecoms are unsubstantiated. Experts warn that governments often deny involvement in cyberattacks because it's hard to prove who is responsible and because it's a politically sensitive topic for diplomatic ties.

What Can Be Done

To counter the threat, authorities in the US and allied countries have instructed telecom companies to strengthen network security, install software patches, and monitor suspicious activity closely. Organisations handling sensitive communications are urged to implement advanced encryption, monitor unusual network activity, and collaborate with government authorities.

Joint cybersecurity teams are analysing affected systems to remove malware and block unauthorised access.

While governments and companies work to prevent breaches, ordinary citizens can also take steps to protect themselves. Experts suggest checking your phone and email accounts for unusual activity, like unexpected messages or login attempts.

Originally published on IBTimes UK