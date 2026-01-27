Apple AirTag 2 Finally Arrive With Enhanced Precision Finding, Bigger Sound, and More

Apple has officially launched the AirTag 2, offering louder alerts, improved Precision Finding, and seamless Apple Watch compatibility.

While the compact design remains unchanged, the new features promise to make losing your items far less stressful. But is the upgrade worth it for existing AirTag users?

Louder Sound Makes Misplaced Items Easier to Find

The AirTag 2 features a new internal speaker that is 50% louder than the original, paired with a distinctive chime to help locate items hidden in bags, drawers, or laundry piles. While sound alone may not justify an upgrade, it complements the improved tracking capabilities.

Enhanced Precision Finding With Ultra Wideband

Equipped with Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same technology in the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11, AirTag 2 provides more accurate guidance to lost items.

Haptic, visual, and audio feedback make locating objects up to 50% farther away easier and more reliable, reducing frustration for users.

Share Item Location Securely

AirTag 2 introduces an enhanced Share Item Location feature. Users can temporarily share their item's location with trusted contacts or partners, including airlines like Qantas, Air New Zealand, and Singapore Airlines.

Globally supported, this feature helps prevent lost luggage and works with other Find My-compatible devices.

Apple Watch Integration Adds Convenience

The new Ultra Wideband chip extends full Precision Finding support to Apple Watch users, including Series 9, Ultra 2, and later models. This allows wearable alerts and location guidance without needing to rely solely on your iPhone.

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Design

Apple emphasized sustainability in the AirTag 2. The enclosure uses 85% recycled plastic, magnets contain 100% recycled rare-earth elements, and even the gold-plated circuit boards are fully recycled. Packaging is 100% fiber-based and recyclable, reflecting Apple's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Should You Upgrade?

For owners of older iPhones or the original AirTag, the first model may still suffice. But with louder alerts, improved tracking, Apple Watch compatibility, and eco-conscious design, the AirTag 2 is a compelling upgrade for anyone looking to simplify and enhance item tracking.

You can buy it here. For the four-pack option, visit this link for more details.

Originally published on Tech Times