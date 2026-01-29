NBA Trade Rumors: Did San Antonio Spurs Permit Jeremy Sochan to Go Elsewhere Next Month?

Before the Victor Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox core, an important piece of the San Antonio Spurs was built around Jeremy Sochan. Since joining the team in 2022, he has been one of the most versatile defensive assets. However, his playing time and value declined when youngsters were recruited to the roster.

Recent rumors claimed that the 6-foot-8 forward can now explore trade opportunities. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, let's see what teams can benefit from Sochan's talent and skills.

Why a Trade Could Benefit Sochan

Sochan is still a menace in the transition. He could guard any position on the floor, whether they're in perimeter or in the paint. Unfortunately, he's not the go-to guy to lead the team in crunch time, especially on switch-ins. Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, and Julian Champagnie have a lot more to offer than him. These players overshadowed Sochan on the floor.

According to FadeAwayWorld, Sochan's numbers this season are modest but reflective of limited playing time and role uncertainty. He is averaging:

4.2 points per game

2.7 rebounds per game

0.4 steals per game

48% field goal percentage

25.7% three‑point percentage

While not eye‑popping, these stats focus on his potential impact in the right situation, particularly on defense, on the boards, and in transition. With his current role in San Antonio lacking consistency, a change of scenery could offer Sochan the chance to contribute more regularly and meaningfully.

Top Potential Landing Spots

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Spurs have already given Sochan the green light to look for new teams next week. This means not seeing him in the upcoming rotations anymore.

New York Knicks

Sochan could be a defensive replacement for Guerschon Yabusele, adding depth to a playoff‑contending rotation. While he might start as a bench piece, the Knicks' more competitive environment could translate into increased minutes and situational usage.

Brooklyn Nets

On a rebuilding roster, Sochan might earn a starting role, using his defensive instincts and hustle to establish a core position. Brooklyn's long‑term timeline could make him a foundational fit.

Washington Wizards

As the Wizards retool around their young stars, Sochan could provide defensive stability and energy, positioning himself for a larger role in the coming seasons while helping solidify Washington's perimeter defense.

Golden State Warriors

Although the Warriors' frontcourt rotation is crowded, with Draymond Green firmly entrenched, Sochan could offer defensive versatility off the bench and valuable depth for late‑game matchups.

Sochan's Best Strategic Fit

For long‑term growth and maximum playing time, joining a rebuilding team may be Sochan's best path. A situation where coaches can lean on him consistently would let him truly showcase his strengths and improve contract positioning in the future.

Contender teams offer exposure and the chance to compete deep into the playoffs, but they could also limit Sochan's on‑court opportunities.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com