Former Video Game Studio CEO Accused of Domain Hijacking and Online Sabotage

A former video game studio CEO is accused of locking his old company out of its own website, shutting down employee email, and causing more than $1 million in losses, according to a new federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit claims Michael Mumbauer, the former CEO of That's No Moon Entertainment, hijacked company-owned internet domains years after he was fired and used them to disrupt daily operations.

The studio says Mumbauer later tried to sell its main website domain for $6,666,666, adding to the damage and confusion.

According to the complaint, the takeover happened at 6 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2026. The company alleges Mumbauer seized control of ThatsNoMoon.com, cutting off employee email and blocking access to outside contacts.

As a result, staff could not communicate with investors, business partners, or job applicants. Employees were forced to stop their normal work and focus on fixing the outage, WN reported.

Visitors who tried to reach the studio's website were instead redirected to a Swiss travel site, the lawsuit says.

This strange redirect led some people to believe the company had shut down or that key employees had been fired, since emails were no longer working.

Disgruntled ex-CEO allegedly hijacked domain name, caused $1M in damage and tried to sell it for $6,666,666: lawsuit https://t.co/JaVNQFJoal pic.twitter.com/8uVdXumXfr — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) January 28, 2026

Fired Game Studio CEO Accused of Costly Online Sabotage

The lawsuit says the disruption caused more than $1 million in losses in January alone. A four-person IT team spent days moving systems to a new web address and repairing technical problems that spread across the company's network.

According to the NY Post, that's No Moon claims Mumbauer acted out of anger after being fired "for cause" on Feb. 17, 2022.

The complaint says he grew resentful after his termination and launched a harassment campaign that included threats toward a senior executive and their family.

It also alleges that while serving as CEO, Mumbauer leaked confidential company information to the media and competitors.

Mumbauer co-founded That's No Moon in September 2020 with developers Tina Kowalewski, Taylor Kurosaki, and Nick Kononelos.

The group aimed to create story-driven video games, drawing on experience from studios like Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward, and Sony Santa Monica.

Shortly after the studio launched, the founders agreed to buy 13 domain names tied to the company's name.

Originally published on vcpost.com