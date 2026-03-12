Tech

Apple M6 MacBook Pro Leaks: New Features Reportedly Coming Later This Year

The M6 MacBook Pro is packed with new features to enjoy.

The next-generation MacBook Pro with the M6 chip is rumored for release later this year, and new leaks have shared some of the features it will come with.

Apple's M6 MacBook Pro Leaks: New Features

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, various leaks and speculations from sources have shared the new features expected to debut with the next-generation MacBook Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo shared that Apple is gearing up for the new MacBook Pro's release later this year, featuring the M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max chips. This lineup would reportedly feature the first 2nm process for the M-series.

Apple will reportedly deliver the M6 MacBook Pro with a thinner and lighter body featuring what it calls a "total redesign." Mark Gurman also claims that the M6 MacBook Pro will feature the first touchscreen panel for the Mac lineup.

It has also been reported that Apple will switch up its screen preference and will opt for an OLED display on the M6 MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro with M6 Chip Coming Later This Year

Gurman further added that Apple's M6 MacBook Pro redesign would also feature the Dynamic Island and hide the notch, which has been a mainstay on the device since 2021.

Lastly, the analyst also previously reported that future computers from 2026 and beyond may feature the first-ever cellular modem on a Mac.

9to5Mac speculated that the C2 chip for the iPhone 18 series may make its way to the MacBook Pro this year.

Originally published on Tech Times

Apple M6 MacBook Pro Leaks: New Features Reportedly Coming Later This Year
