NBA Trade Rumors: Can Jaren Jackson Jr. Give Depth to Celtics' Depleted Roster?

Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the best power forwards entering the 2023-2024 season. He was a feared defensive stalwart during that time, earning him the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Despite his defensive prowess, his inconsistency this 2025-26 is often an area of debate. Still, he managed to pull off 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game through early January. Ahead of the February 5 NBA trade deadline, he could be the missing piece that the Boston Celtics need to complete their playoff dominance.

Why Jaren Jackson Jr. Is Suddenly on the Trade Radar

Growing uncertainty about Memphis' long-term direction has fueled speculation about a potential reset. If the Grizzlies ultimately decide to explore moving Ja Morant, questions naturally follow about Jackson's future with the franchise.

As the team's defensive anchor and a two-time All-Star, Jackson would command a massive return if made available. His rare combination of elite rim protection, floor spacing, and positional versatility makes him one of the most seamless plug-and-play stars for contenders aiming to win now.

Celtics Land Their Third Star

This is how a hypothetical blockbuster trade looks between the Grizzlies and the Celtics:

Grizzlies receive

Anfernee Simons

Sam Hauser

2028 first-round pick (via Spurs)

2030 first-round pick

2026 second-round pick

Celtics receive

Jaren Jackson Jr.

For Memphis, the package delivers both immediate talent and long-term flexibility. Simons provides instant scoring and backcourt insurance if Morant's status remains unclear, while his expiring contract gives the front office optionality. Hauser adds reliable perimeter shooting, and the draft picks help replenish a thinning asset pool.

Why Memphis Might Agree With This Decision

If the Grizzlies delay and Morant is eventually moved, Jackson's leverage could shift, potentially lowering his trade value. Acting early allows Memphis to control the narrative.

Two first-round picks, a proven scorer, and cap flexibility could accelerate a retool or full rebuild after multiple seasons derailed by injuries and inconsistency. For a franchise struggling to climb in the power rankings, this deal offers a clean reset.

How Jackson Improves Boston's Title Chances

For the Celtics, this is the type of bold move that keeps a championship window wide open. After offseason departures dropped them below the second apron, Boston regained the flexibility to pursue another star.

Jackson checks every box:

Elite interior defense

Secondary scoring

Rebounding support

Frontcourt versatility alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

He would immediately slot in as Boston's clear No. 3 option, reducing offensive pressure on the stars while anchoring the defense. With Jackson under contract for three more seasons (plus a player option), the Celtics would gain both immediate impact and long-term stability.

As for the Los Angeles Lakers, they need to avoid a costly mistake in landing Triple J. According to Lake Show Life, the problem in getting Jackson Jr. is in rebounding. The LA team badly needs someone posting big numbers on the board, but Jackson would only make matters worse.

