Xabi Alonso Leaves Real Madrid After Seven Months as Arbeloa Takes Over Head Coach Role

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon didn't know if Alonso's decision was right all along.

By

Real Madrid have officially parted ways with head coach Xabi Alonso after just seven months in charge, a decision that has surprised the European football community.

The club confirmed his departure one day after a dramatic 3–2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, announcing that Álvaro Arbeloa will take over as head coach.

Real Madrid Confirms Alonso Exit

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, celebrates with fans after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on May 11, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany.

In a statement released by the club, Real Madrid said the decision was reached by mutual agreement, stressing its continued respect for Alonso despite the brief tenure.

"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home."

Alonso departs with Madrid sitting second in LaLiga, four points behind Barcelona at the halfway stage of the season. In Europe, the club currently ranks seventh in the Champions League standings, having won four of its six matches.

Historin Run With Leverkusen to Madrid Pressure

Alonso arrived in Madrid last summer as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti, carrying immense expectations after a historic run with Bayer Leverkusen. He guided the German side to a remarkable league and cup double in 2024, earning widespread praise for his tactical approach and man-management.

Despite strong interest from Liverpool following Jürgen Klopp's decision to step down, Alonso chose to remain at Leverkusen for an additional season before accepting the Madrid job. Still, the pressure that comes with managing one of football's most demanding clubs proved unforgiving, with recent high-profile defeats accelerating his exit.

Álvaro Arbeloa Takes Over

According to Sky News, Real Madrid have turned to a familiar face in Álvaro Arbeloa, who steps up after serving as head coach of Real Madrid Castilla since June 2025. The 42-year-old has spent years working within the club's academy and has built a strong reputation at the youth level.

During the 2022–23 season, Arbeloa led the Under-19 side to a treble, winning the league, Copa del Rey, and Champions Cup. He followed that success with another league title the following season, establishing himself as one of the club's most promising young coaches.

Like Alonso, Arbeloa is a former Real Madrid player, and the two shared the pitch at both club and international levels, including with the Spanish national team, and during their time at Liverpool.

Calderón Raises Squad Concerns

Former Real Madrid president Ramón Calderón questioned the timing of the decision, suggesting squad construction played a larger role than coaching alone. He pointed specifically to midfield changes following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Calderón noted that it's very difficult to be on the bench, but "sometimes it's easier to change one coach than 22 players."

