CES 2026: Taste Your Music? Lollipop Star Lets You Hear Songs Straight from Your Mouth

Lava Tech dropped a quirky, futuristic twist on music consumption at CES 2026: the Lollipop Star. This lollipop delivers songs directly to your ears using bone conduction technology.

Rather than streaming through traditional headphones, this edible treat transmits sound from your mouth to your inner ear, creating a playful, multi-sensory listening experience.

Hands-On With the Lollipop Star

According to ZDNet's Alison DeNisco Rayome, she had the chance to test the Lollipop Star firsthand. To play music, users place the lollipop toward the back of the mouth and gently bite down with their molars. She said that its sound is subtle even with earplugs, but unmistakably audible.

Despite the quiet volume, the booth drew consistent attention, showing that novelty alone can captivate CES 2026 attendees.

Flavor Meets Artist

Lollipop Star launches with three distinct flavors, each paired with a featured artist:

  • Blue Paradise – Akon's "Beautiful Day"
  • White Peach & Strawberry – Ice Spice's "Munch, Baddie Baddie, Big Guy"
  • Lime Sea Salt – Armani White's "Mount Pleasant"

If you're looking for a multi-sensory experience, these flavor-artist combinations are a must-try.

Single-Use Fun and Sustainability Questions

While imaginative, the Lollipop Star is single use, raising environmental concerns. Unlike reusable headphones or earbuds, each lollipop creates waste with every bite.

Lava Tech has not yet announced reusable or eco-friendly versions, leaving sustainability as a potential challenge for the product's future.

As of writing, the Lollipop Star will retail for $8.99 per piece, available directly from the official Lollipop Star website. While not meant for long-term listening, it makes a unique gift, party favor, or CES novelty for both music and tech enthusiasts.

