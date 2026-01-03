Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Operation To Capture Maduro: 'Boy Were We Wrong'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the U.S. operation that captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a lengthy social media post, Greene rejected that the operation helped counter drug-trafficking, saying she served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years and most of the fentanyl, which is responsible for 70% of U.S. overdose deaths, "comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border."

I’ve served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years. I’m 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America.



Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 3, 2026

"If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn't the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?" Greene wondered.

She went on to note that Trump has recently pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the U.S. for drug-trafficking.

"The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran," Greene claimed.

She then claimed that "Americans disgust with our own government's never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going."

"This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong. As the baby boomers slip away both in votes and power, the electoral future will be decided for candidates that focus on American economic populism and promising prosperity for Americans only. As of right now, neither party is offering the solution," she concluded.

Many Democrats have also condemned the move. Among them is Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who said "it's not about drugs."

"If it was, Trump wouldn't have pardoned one of the largest narco traffickers in the world last month. It's about oil and regime change. And they need a trial now to pretend that it isn't. Especially to distract from Epstein + skyrocketing healthcare costs," she claimed in a social media publication of her own.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego also slammed the operation, saying the development is a "second unjustified war" in his lifetime.

"This war is illegal, it's embarrassing that we went from the world cop to the world bully in less than one year. There is no reason for us to be at war with Venezuela," Gallego said.

