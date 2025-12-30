Business

General Motors Outperforms Rivals in 2025 Amid Strong Earnings and Market Gains

The logo of American carmaker General Motors (GM) is seen three days before the opening of the Geneva Motor Show, on March 2, 2009 in Geneva.

General Motors (GM) is ending 2025 as the top-performing US-traded automaker stock, far outpacing rivals like Ford, Tesla, and Stellantis.

The Detroit-based automaker's shares closed above $80 per share on Friday, marking a record high and a gain of more than 55% for the year, its strongest performance since emerging from bankruptcy in 2009.

According to the NY Post, the stock has been on a steady climb, jumping nearly 13% in December alone and extending a streak of five consecutive months of gains.

GM's rally comes on the back of strong earnings, consistent shareholder returns, and favorable market conditions, according to FactSet.

In contrast, Ford rose 34% this year, Tesla increased 17%, while Stellantis fell 15%.

CEO Mary Barra highlighted the company's approach during the latest quarterly earnings call.

"Great vehicles, innovative technology, a rewarding customer experience, along with strong financial results, will continue to set GM apart in an increasingly competitive landscape," she said.

Barra has also exercised options or sold about 1.8 million shares in 2025, totaling more than $73 million, while still retaining over 433,500 shares valued at $35 million.

GM has consistently exceeded Wall Street expectations over the past five years, delivering adjusted earnings per share above estimates in every quarter except the second quarter of 2022.

Analysts credit GM's disciplined strategy in unit sales growth, average transaction price increases, controlled incentive spending, and inventory management for driving stronger margins compared to its peers.

GM Benefits from Trump-Era Policy Changes

Investment banks have taken notice. UBS recently raised its 12-month price target for GM stock by 14% to $97 per share, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight with a $90 target, Criptopolitan reported.

"The company leads peers in unit sales growth, average transaction price growth, disciplined incentive spending, and inventory control," Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco said.

GM's market performance has also benefited from policy changes under the Trump administration, including looser fuel economy standards, removal of related penalties, and a new trade agreement with South Korea that lowers tariffs on automobiles and auto parts.

CFO Paul Jacobson emphasized the company's stock buyback strategy, noting, "As long as the stock remains as undervalued as it is, the priority is to buy back shares. And I think you'll continue to see that from us going forward."

With analysts rating GM as overweight and setting an average target price of $80.86, the automaker is poised for continued success into 2026.

