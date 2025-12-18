NBA Trade Rumors: Are Mavs Exploring to Trade Klay Thompson Ahead of February Deadline?

Anthony Davis is not the lone Dallas Mavericks player to be linked in recent trade rumors. The Western Conference team may also be approaching a pivotal decision involving veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

As the February 5 NBA trade deadline draws closer, league insiders suggest Dallas is preparing to explore Thompson's trade value. This could be a make-or-break moment for the team that is still hoping to be a playoff contender this season.

Mavericks Reportedly Testing Trade Market

As per ESPN reporters Anthony Slater and Tim MacMahon, Mavericks co-interim general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi are expected to assess Thompson's market in the coming weeks. There's no immediate deal forthcoming, but Dallas seems open to conversations as it determines how to stabilize a season that hasn't gone as planned.

The complication, though, is that Thompson is owed over $17 million next season, which could limit interest from contenders with tight salary structures. Still, his championship pedigree and shooting reputation keep him firmly on the radar.

Legendary Resume Meets the New Reality

The 35-year-old Thompson is regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. A five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, and four-time world champion, he built his legacy alongside Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2024. With Curry, they made up the iconic "Splash Brothers" that changed the perimeter offense game.

Klay Thompson currently stands fifth all-time in three-point field goals made (2,767) and amongst the league's elite in career three-point percentage at 41.0%. During his time with the Warriors, he averaged 19.6 points per game while shooting over 41% from beyond the arc.

But since Thompson joined the Mavericks, his production has fallen. In 97 games with the Mavericks, he's averaged 13.2 points per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field and 38.3% from three. His role has shrunk even further this season.

In 25 games where he started just eight times, he is recording a career-low 11.1 points per game along with a career-worst 37.0% shooting from the floor.

On the brighter side, Thompson's form has improved. Over the past month, Thompson has connected on 40.7% of his three-point attempts, suggesting there may still be value for teams seeking reliable perimeter shooting.

Why Dallas Might Pull the Trigger

The Mavericks are currently 10–17 and only one game behind the Utah Jazz for the final play-in spot. There have been many major injuries throughout this season, including Anthony Davis missing most of the season and Kyrie Irving being ruled out all season after suffering an ACL tear.

A healthier roster might set off a turnaround, but Dallas could consider moving Thompson if the right offer materializes.

Potential Landing Spots for Thompson

The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, stand out as a logical destination, per Bleacher Report. They pursued Thompson before his signing in Dallas, and sit 23rd in three-point makes per game despite being a top Western Conference contender. Adding Thompson's shooting to Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves could cure one of their more glaring weaknesses.

Other teams who might need Thompson's skillset include the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs, as they are clubs basically looking for spacing and veteran experience.

Of course, a Klay Thompson reunion with the Warriors is not impossible either. This might be the key to mend the awkward departure he made in Golden State.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com