Elon Musk's Wealth Tops $600 Billion as SpaceX IPO Plans Boost Valuation

Elon Musk has officially become the world's first person to reach a net worth of $600 billion, Forbes reported Monday, fueled by plans for his SpaceX startup to go public with an $800 billion valuation.

Musk, 54, owns an estimated 42% of SpaceX, which is expected to launch its initial public offering next year. If the IPO succeeds, his wealth could rise by another $168 billion to roughly $677 billion.

Musk's Tesla holdings also contributed to his record-breaking fortune. His roughly 12% stake in the EV maker is currently valued at about $197 billion.

According to Reuters, Tesla shares have climbed 13% so far this year despite slowing sales, and jumped nearly 4% on Monday after Musk announced the company is testing robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat.

Earlier this year, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate compensation package in history.

The plan reflects investor confidence in Musk's vision to transform Tesla into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Elon Musk's xAI Seeks $15B Funding

Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is reportedly in advanced talks to raise $15 billion at a valuation of $230 billion.

When Musk launched xAI in March and merged it with his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he valued the company at $113 billion, FinancialExpress reported.

SpaceX remains Musk's most valuable asset, currently estimated at $336 billion. The upcoming IPO is expected to nearly double the company's value, potentially placing Musk on track to become the world's first trillionaire.

Forbes notes that even without the IPO, Musk's SpaceX holdings would likely secure him that milestone in the near future.

Musk's rise surpasses other tech billionaires by a wide margin. Google co-founder Larry Page ranks second with $253.3 billion, while Oracle founder Larry Ellison comes in third at $235.3 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List.

Analysts say the public offering could significantly boost investor interest in space exploration ventures and cement Musk's position as a leading innovator.

Originally published on vcpost.com