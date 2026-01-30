Hegseth Says Maduro Raid 'Sends a Message' to Foreign Governments About U.S. Military Assertiveness

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the recent raid that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was intended to signal Washington's willingness to use military force abroad, framing the operation as a demonstration of deterrence and resolve, according to an official statement released by the Department of War.

Operation Absolute Resolve, carried out on January 3, resulted in the detention of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who now face criminal proceedings in the United States on charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Hegseth said the operation showed that the U.S. military could conduct complex missions beyond its borders and reassert its global deterrent posture. "That sends a message to every capital around the world that when President Donald Trump speaks, he means business," the statement says.

Hegseth also cited previous operations, including the 2025 mission targeting Iran's nuclear program, as evidence that Washington is prepared to translate presidential warnings into military action. He argued that the combination of such operations and broader security initiatives—ranging from border enforcement to counter-narcotics efforts—reflects a strategy aimed at reinforcing U.S. influence and credibility.

The rhetoric aligns with the Pentagon's 2026 National Defense Strategy, released last week, which prioritizes homeland defense, competition with China, and a reassertion of U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

The document calls on allies to shoulder greater responsibility for their own defense while the United States focuses its resources on strategic theaters such as the Indo-Pacific and domestic security. It also frames border security as a national-security issue and emphasizes the use of military power to secure access to key regions worldwide.

The Maduro operation has also shaped broader policy debates within the administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers this week that Washington is not ruling out further military action if Venezuela's interim government fails to cooperate with U.S. demands, while stressing that the administration does not currently expect additional strikes.

During his Senate hearing, Rubio said the U.S. strategy combines pressure with a longer-term effort to stabilize Venezuela's political and economic systems, though he acknowledged uncertainty over the pace and outcome of that process.

Originally published on Latin Times