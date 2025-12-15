NBA Trade Rumors: Are Lakers Trying to Land Keon Ellis For 3-and-D Option?

The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying their fourth spot in the Western Conference, but an 18-7 record isn't a satisfying record for the season opener. Knowing that the teams in this division are difficult matchups, the organization knows it should have ranked better than this.

Of course, this is definitely better than what was predicted for the team during the offseason. Despite that, the Lakers are evaluating in recruiting a 3-and-D player. One of the rumored names under their radar is Keon Ellis.

Defensive Limitations Around the Core

Having a championship-caliber team with several below-average defensive players as a foundation is extremely difficult. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James are all phenomenal on offense, but none of them is a defensive anchor. The Lakers struggle defending dribble-drive opponents and outside shooting when all three players share the court.

A closer examination shows what is actually happening, according to Lakers Nation. The team possesses a mediocre +1.5 rating and is only the 14th-ranked team in the NBA and seventh in the Western Conference. This rating is a result of their 20th-ranked defense.

While opponents seek to exploit these flaws, Los Angeles has limited room for maneuver. The front office is aware that without defensive help, the possibility of a postseason is slim.

Lakers Badly Need a 3-and-D Wing

Within the league, sources indicate that the Lakers are actively scouting the 3-and-D player market, according to Marc Stein. This type of player is one of the most desired roles in the NBA: a player with the ability to guard several positions on defense and stretch the floor on offense.

The concern is the availability. A true two-way wing isn't often available on the trade market, and when it happens, a bidding war pushes the offer sheet into the maximum-salary range quickly.

Sacramento's Keon Ellis has become a surprising name that comes into play, especially considering the limited role lately. Ellis' versatility on defense and 3-point range are a perfect fit in LA.

On the other hand, it appears that Herb Jones from New Orleans is the target that the Lakers would like; however, they cannot afford him. In fact, they have just one first-round pick that they can trade.

Age Timeline Matters for the Front Office

Another major element that affects trading is age consideration. Although Reaves and Dončić are already in their mid-20s, the Lakers should prioritize honing young talent as early as now. DeAndre Ayton is already 27 years old, and few years from now, someone will replace his dedicated role.

Giving up long-term value for players in their thirties defies this strategy. Thus, the Los Angeles Lakers may choose to make marginal improvements instead of going for the splash signing.

Fringe Trades Could Still Move the Needle

Despite some problems in their lineup, though, it seems the Lakers have set themselves up well in the race for a playoff spot. LeBron James is continuing to adapt to a new role within the team, although he does have some other options in terms of secondary scoring in guys like Rui Hachimura and Ayton.

The missing piece of the puzzle is balance. The Lakers could add defensive-minded wings who would balance out lineups and open up attacking formations.

Dončić is reportedly encouraging the team to get Giannis Antetokounmpo. That won't be an easy task. The Greek Freak could be traded to the whole unit before the Lakers obtain him.

