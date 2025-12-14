Brown University Shooting: Person of Interest Identified as Army Veteran

Providence, RI — Authorities have identified 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson as the person of interest detained in connection with the deadly shooting at Brown University that left two people dead and nine injured on Saturday afternoon.

Military Background and Education

Erickson, a Wisconsin native, served as an infantry soldier in the U.S. Army from 2021 to 2024, according to his professional profile. During his military service, he completed sniper training and worked in firearms instruction roles. His assignments included ceremonial duties at Arlington National Cemetery, where he participated in funeral services and security operations.

The Army specialist received recognition for his service, including a good conduct medal, before departing the military last year with no deployments on his record.

Academic Pursuits

Following his military service, Erickson had recently enrolled at Brown University for the fall 2025 semester, focusing on psychology studies. Prior to Brown, he took online classes at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after graduating high school in 2020.

University officials confirmed that he was not a current student at the time of the incident, though law enforcement sources suggest he may have been recently enrolled.

Community Involvement

Beyond his military career, Erickson demonstrated diverse interests through various volunteer activities. He interned as a carpenter and contributed time to a Maryland horse rescue center while training with the Army's Caisson Detachment, the ceremonial unit responsible for military funeral escorts.

Staff at the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue confirmed that Erickson participated in horse handling training programs between 2023 and 2024 as part of his military duties.

Character Accounts

Former high school classmates described Erickson as intelligent and well-behaved. One wrestling teammate characterized him as quiet initially but outgoing once familiar, while another noted his academic abilities and dedication to wrestling.

A recent text exchange revealed that Erickson was temporarily staying at a hotel due to flooding at his apartment, though he appeared unbothered by the situation.

Investigation Continues

The FBI was observed at a Wisconsin residence owned by Erickson's family on Sunday. Public records show minimal criminal history, with only a dismissed 2023 citation for driving on a sidewalk.

The shooting occurred Saturday around 4 p.m. as students prepared for final examinations and the upcoming holiday break. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with authorities yet to announce formal charges.

Information for this story was gathered from law enforcement sources and public records. The investigation is active and developing.