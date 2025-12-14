Father-Son Duo Behind Sydney Terror Attack: 16 Killed, 40 Injured at Jewish Holiday Event

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - A father and son opened fire on families celebrating Hanukkah at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025, killing 16 people and injuring at least 40 in what authorities have confirmed as a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed during a Monday press conference that a 50-year-old licensed gun owner and his 24-year-old son were responsible for the attack on the annual "Chanukah By The Sea" celebration.

The father is deceased and the son remains in critical but stable condition at a Sydney hospital. Police are not seeking additional suspects.

Attack Timeline

5:00 PM: The Chanukah By The Sea event was scheduled to begin, with families gathering for the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle on the menorah.

6:45 PM: Gunfire erupted at Bondi Beach as the celebration was underway.

Immediate aftermath: Multiple victims transported to hospitals. Bystander footage shows civilians attempting to disarm one of the gunmen.

Later that evening: Police executed search warrants at two properties and recovered all weapons and explosive devices.

Victims

Police confirmed 16 fatalities including one of the gunmen. An additional 40 people were hospitalized, including two police officers who responded to the scene.

Victims range in age from 10 to 87 years old, indicating the attack targeted families with children and elderly community members attending the religious celebration.

The Perpetrators

According to NSW Police Commissioner Lanyon:

Father (50 years old, deceased):

Held a Category A/B firearms license for 10 years

Licensed for recreational hunting

All six registered firearms recovered by police

Resided in Bonnyrigg, was staying in Campsie

"Very little knowledge of either of these men by the authorities," Lanyon stated

Son (24 years old, critical but stable condition):

Hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Police have not yet been able to interview him due to medical condition

"The person was determined to be entitled to have a firearms license and the person had a firearms license for a number of years for which there were no incidents," Commissioner Lanyon said, addressing questions about how a licensed gun owner could carry out such an attack.

Weapons and Explosives Recovered

Police recovered all six firearms registered to the father:

Category A/B long firearms suitable for recreational hunting

Some weapons recovered at the attack scene

Others located during execution of search warrants

Improvised Explosive Devices: Police discovered two IEDs at one of the properties where search warrants were executed. The devices were:

Described as "rudimentary" or fairly basic in construction

Found to be active/functional

Safely rendered inert by police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit

Did not detonate

Commissioner Lanyon expressed gratitude the explosives did not detonate, noting the potential for additional casualties had the devices been deployed.

Police also found evidence of additional improvised explosive devices in a vehicle near the attack scene, which were secured by bomb disposal experts.

Search Warrent Locations

NSW Police executed warrants at two properties:

Campsie property (where the men were staying)

Bonnyrigg property (their residential address)

Both locations yielded weapons, explosive materials, and evidence relevant to the terrorism investigation.

Terrorism Designation

"This attack targeted the Jewish community and is being investigated as an act of terrorism," NSW Police stated.

The attack occurred on the first night of Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish festival, during a longstanding annual community celebration that brings Jewish families together for a public menorah lighting ceremony.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the attack during an event in Jerusalem:

"At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Chanukah on Bondi Beach. Our hearts go out to them. The heart of the entire nation of Israel misses a beat at this very moment, as we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them and we pray for those who lost their lives."

Herzog also called on the Australian government to "seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society."

Investigation Ongoing

NSW Police continue investigating:

Motive behind the attack

Whether the perpetrators had connections to extremist organizations

How the attack was planned and coordinated

Whether additional individuals provided support or resources

Full extent of the explosive devices and their intended use

Police have not yet released the identities of the father and son, pending notification of all victims' families and further investigation.

The terrorism investigation is being conducted jointly by NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, with support from federal law enforcement agencies.

Community Impact

The attack has devastated Sydney's Jewish community and shocked the broader Australian public. Bondi Beach, one of Australia's most iconic locations, has been the site of an annual Hanukkah celebration for years, bringing together Jewish families in a public display of religious and cultural pride.

The violation of this community gathering has raised urgent questions about security at public Jewish events and the rise of antisemitic violence in Australia.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available from official sources.