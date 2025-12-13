NBA Trade Rumors: Could Jonathan Kuminga Find His Place in These Teams?

It seems the honeymoon phase is over between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors. After another DNP-CD, league insiders now widely view Kuminga as the most likely major trade piece to move in the coming weeks.

Various reports have suggested his future could boil down to three serious suitors with the January 15 trade eligibility date looming large. With Golden State actively searching for roster upgrades, Kuminga's deal has gone from being a question mark to being one of the franchise's more valuable assets.

Why Jonathan Kuminga Is the NBA's Top Trade Chip

It's no secret what Golden State wants to do. As noted by NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors are seeking significant upgrades, and the $22.5 million salary of Kuminga provides them with the flexibility to engage in larger, more impactful trade conversations. Starting January 15, Kuminga becomes fully trade-eligible, unlocking a wave of potential deals.

At 22 years old, Kuminga still carries strong upside, but inconsistent minutes and recent benchings suggest Golden State may prioritize proven contributors over long-term development as they push to stay competitive.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have lingered around Kuminga rumors since early summer, and league sources believe that interest hasn't cooled. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Sacramento is expected to revisit its pursuit as the trade window opens.

The Kings' season has unraveled in a hurry, which means the front office is already prepared to do some damage control with drastic changes. With major names such as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine reportedly available, Sacramento has both motivation and assets to drive a blockbuster.

As always, a straight swap remains unlikely; Kuminga could headline a larger, multi-player package.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have also re-emerged as a serious suitor. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Chicago has previously held discussions with Golden State and continues to keep tabs on Kuminga.

The Bulls reportedly believe internally that Kuminga aligns perfectly with their athletic, youth-driven direction. As Chicago navigates a soft rebuild, the addition of a former lottery pick with elite physical tools could hasten its long-term reset, provided veterans move out in separate deals, of course.

New Orleans Pelicans

According to Amick, the New Orleans Pelicans sit "front and center" in Kuminga trade conversations. The Warriors have made no secret of their interest in Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III, setting the stage for complex negotiations.

Though matching value will be tedious, Kuminga would serve as a logical starting point in talks. He's a high-upside replacement while reshaping the core for New Orleans.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com