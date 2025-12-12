Tech

WhatsApp's New Holiday Update Hides a Game-Changing Feature You Didn't See Coming

WhatsApp has a holiday gift for all its users.

WhatsApp's voicemail-like feature was first reported in August, but there was not much information about it at that time. Just in time before the holidays, the messaging app introduced a new set of updates to improve communication and AI integration.

Missed Call Messages Are a Smarter Way to Replace Voicemail

WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging

As noted on its Dec. 11 blog post, WhatsApp's new Missed Call Messages service will replace the traditional voice message service with an easier and more convenient method.

Now, if someone doesn't pick up your call, you can record a voice or video message and send it with just a single click. It will make it very easy for people to send an urgent or heartfelt message.

WhatsApp highlights that with this feature, "voicemails are a thing of the past" because it presents a modern method for staying in touch, particularly during the busy holidays.

Reactions on Voice Chats and Prioritization in Calls

The platform also brings "live reactions" while having voice chats, so people can share reactions with "cheers!" without disrupting conversations. It enhances an entertaining aspect within group conversations and family calls.

Moreover, WhatsApp has given importance to the speaker during video calls, thus making it easier and clearer for people to communicate with no chance of misunderstandings, especially when making calls with multiple people.

Improved Meta AI for Better Image Generation

The Meta AI app on WhatsApp has seen positive remarks with the introduction of new generation capabilities based on Flux and Midjourney technologies.

The app boasts "huge" improvements for images and will make it simpler and more convenient to generate personalized holiday cards, artistic photos, and graphics.

Convert Photos into Short Video Clips Through Image Animation

Gadgets 360 noted one feature that will truly get you excited. That's the image animation feature on Meta AI. By using this feature, you can turn any image into an animated video using a simple text description. Just think about it. You will be able to make your own videos on social media platforms. It's perfect timing with Christmas around the corner.

Still, be extra vigilant this month since this is when most scammers come in. The fake Cadbury Christmas giveaway is just another new scam that will trick you into clicking a link and entering your most confidential information.

